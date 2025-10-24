Listen Live
Entertainment

RHOP Exclusive Clip: Gizelle Questions Angel's Alleged AI Photo

#RHOP Exclusive Clip: Gizelle Questions Angel’s Allegedly Filtered Photo—‘I Felt Straight Catfished’

'Real Housewives of Potomac' star Gizelle calls out Angel for allegedly posting a heavily edited selfie

Published on October 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A #RHOP OG is questioning a newbie’s allegedly filtered photo, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

On Sunday’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, viewers will see Gizelle Bryant question Angel Massie over a photo she posted on social media.

Source:

The housewives have settled their differences after Preakness and jetted off to Nevis, but more drama might be brewing.

During a dinner on the island, Gizelle begins questioning Angel Massi’s social media pictures in front of the group.

RHOP
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

“Because I’ve been confused,” says Gizelle. “Angel. I did not know that that was you on these pictures. Like I, I felt straight catfished. I was like, I don’t know who this person is.”

RHOP
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Angel defends herself, insisting the pictures were real.

“That particular picture is not filtered. It’s a picture that I took a little while ago,” says the newbie.

RHOP
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Tia then reminds the table that Angel had a baby just 19 months ago, and Angel doubles down:

“Like I said, that picture is not filtered. It’s not filtered. Nope.”

RHOP
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Gizelle is still unconvinced.

“Babe, that’s not true,” she fires back.

“It is. It’s super duper me,” Angel insists.

Gizelle admits that she’s fine with filters and even gives a shout-out to Wendy Osefo as “the queen of filter”—but maintains her point:

“I saw your page, none of those pictures look like this woman here.”

Angel later shares her side in a confessional, shading the ladies who doubted her.

RHOP
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

“To say that I would edit a picture. To look completely unlike myself. That’s taking that to the next level, and there’s some ladies at the table who were laughing right along with her who were so insecure about their appearance that they had to run to the operating tables to make themselves look like a permanent Instagram filter,” she says seemingly referring to Wendy.

RHOP
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Stacey then weighs in, keeping it lighthearted.

RHOP
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

“It happens to the best of us. We pick up our phones, we start editing, and I just think she may have continued. We’ll tweak here, a little tweak there, and then you’re all tweaked out, and you’re literally a different person, but she looked amazing.”

Take an exclusive look below!

Sunday’s new episode of RHOP is titled “Tropic Like It’s Hot.”

Check out an official episode description below:

After resolving their differences at the Preakness, the ladies jet off to Nevis, but the island vibes don’t last long. Angel struggles to find her place in the group while Gizelle questions her and Stacey. Keiarna deals with the fallout of her feuds with Wendy and Jassi. Stacey claps back at Gizelle with swirling rumors of a tryst. 

A new episode of The Real Housewives Of Potomac airs Sunday, October 26 on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.

The post #RHOP Exclusive Clip: Gizelle Questions Angel’s Allegedly Filtered Photo—‘I Felt Straight Catfished’ appeared first on Bossip.

#RHOP Exclusive Clip: Gizelle Questions Angel’s Allegedly Filtered Photo—‘I Felt Straight Catfished’  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Hip-Hop Wired
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three

Rapper Ghetts Arrested & Held After Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 ForbesBLK Summit

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Rep. Jasmine Crockett Critiques

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023

Shaquille O'Neal's Custom 2025 Range Rover Stolen In "Highly Coordinated Criminal Scheme"

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside
Entertainment

H-Town, Get Ready! Patti LaBelle Coming to Houston-Area Kroger

Turkey Leg Hut
News

Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested in Kidnapping Case

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000
23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Maxo Kream
Entertainment

From The Booth to The ring Maxo Kream Shows Off

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close