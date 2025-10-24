RHOP Exclusive Clip: Gizelle Questions Angel’s Allegedly Filtered Photo—‘I Felt Straight Catfished’

A #RHOP OG is questioning a newbie’s allegedly filtered photo, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

On Sunday’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, viewers will see Gizelle Bryant question Angel Massie over a photo she posted on social media.

The housewives have settled their differences after Preakness and jetted off to Nevis, but more drama might be brewing.

During a dinner on the island, Gizelle begins questioning Angel Massi’s social media pictures in front of the group.

“Because I’ve been confused,” says Gizelle. “Angel. I did not know that that was you on these pictures. Like I, I felt straight catfished. I was like, I don’t know who this person is.”

Angel defends herself, insisting the pictures were real.

“That particular picture is not filtered. It’s a picture that I took a little while ago,” says the newbie.

Tia then reminds the table that Angel had a baby just 19 months ago, and Angel doubles down:

"Like I said, that picture is not filtered. It's not filtered. Nope."

Gizelle is still unconvinced.

“Babe, that’s not true,” she fires back.

“It is. It’s super duper me,” Angel insists.

Gizelle admits that she’s fine with filters and even gives a shout-out to Wendy Osefo as “the queen of filter”—but maintains her point:

“I saw your page, none of those pictures look like this woman here.”

Angel later shares her side in a confessional, shading the ladies who doubted her.

“To say that I would edit a picture. To look completely unlike myself. That’s taking that to the next level, and there’s some ladies at the table who were laughing right along with her who were so insecure about their appearance that they had to run to the operating tables to make themselves look like a permanent Instagram filter,” she says seemingly referring to Wendy.

Stacey then weighs in, keeping it lighthearted.

“It happens to the best of us. We pick up our phones, we start editing, and I just think she may have continued. We’ll tweak here, a little tweak there, and then you’re all tweaked out, and you’re literally a different person, but she looked amazing.”

Sunday’s new episode of RHOP is titled “Tropic Like It’s Hot.”

Check out an official episode description below:

After resolving their differences at the Preakness, the ladies jet off to Nevis, but the island vibes don’t last long. Angel struggles to find her place in the group while Gizelle questions her and Stacey. Keiarna deals with the fallout of her feuds with Wendy and Jassi. Stacey claps back at Gizelle with swirling rumors of a tryst. A new episode of The Real Housewives Of Potomac airs Sunday, October 26 on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.

