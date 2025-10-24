Listen Live
Sean Grayson’s Ex-Partner Testifies Against Him

Lock Him Up: Sean Grayson’s Ex-Partner Testifies Against Him, Doctor Testifies Sonya Massey Could Have Lived

Published on October 24, 2025

Sonya Massey’s family is seeking justice after she was gunned down by former Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson inside her home. The first-degree murder trail to achieve that justice is under way and according to ABCNews, some very damaging testimony against Grayson was heard by the nine-man, three-woman jury.

Grayson’s former partner, Dawson Farley, testified that he never felt threatened by any of Massey’s behavior during her interaction with the two officers.

“She never did anything that made me think she was a threat,” Dawson said. “It was essentially the defendants’ actions that raised my sense of awareness,” Farley said of Grayson.

Farley would go on to say that he wanted to “do right” by Massey by testifying against Grayson. That makes it pretty clear where he stands on Grayson’s decision to send a round through the woman’s skull.

Another testimony that put a serious cramp in Grayson’s lawyers’ style came from Sangamon County Coroner’s office forensic pathologist Dr. Nathaniel Patterson. According to The Independent, Patterson swore under oath that Massey could have potentially survived the devastating shooting if she had been rendered medical aid. However, in the body camera video of the incident, Grayson can clearly be heard telling Farley not to render aid because he believed Massey to already be dead due to the extent of her injury.

If that wasn’t bad enough, another expert witness, retired LaGrange, Georgia, police officer Louis Dekmar, testified that he didn’t witness Massey exhibiting any threatening behavior on the video in question.

Lock Sean Grayson up and forget that a key even exists.

Lock Him Up: Sean Grayson’s Ex-Partner Testifies Against Him, Doctor Testifies Sonya Massey Could Have Lived  was originally published on bossip.com

