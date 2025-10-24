One Gotta Go: Texas Homecoming Edition – Who’s Taking The Win?

Source: SANERICA D. / Sanerica D.

Homecoming season is in full swing here in Texas, and you know we had to turn One Gotta Go Thursday into a celebration of the songs that have been holding down HBCUs, tailgates, and college parties for years! The lineup this week was straight Texas energy: Lil Will’s “My Dougie,” BeatKing’s “Crush,” Trap Stars’ “Get It Bh,”* and Party Boyz’s “Flex.” Four certified party-starters that had the whole city debating which one deserved to stay and which one had to go.

Let’s start with Lil Will’s “My Dougie.” This track was a whole moment. Back in 2007, you couldn’t go to a party, a pep rally, or even a parking lot kickback without seeing somebody hit the Dougie. It was fun, confident, and 100% Dallas — the kind of song that still makes you two-step without thinking twice. Next up, BeatKing’s “Crush.” Listen — if you know, you know. BeatKing always brings that raw Houston energy that gets the party going instantly. “Crush” was one of those tracks that had everybody rapping along word for word, and if it came on at the club, you knew the night was about to go up a few notches. Then there’s Trap Stars’ “Get It Bh.”* This one right here? Straight chaos in the best way possible. It’s the kind of record that takes you back to sweaty college parties, loud speakers, and a crowd of people just vibing in sync. You might not even remember the night, but you definitely remember that hook. And finally — the people’s champ — Party Boyz’s “Flex.” Soon as that beat drops, it’s over. You can’t not move. Released in 2009, “Flex” became one of those timeless Texas anthems that just never misses. It’s fun, it’s nostalgic, and it brings back that college energy we all secretly miss. And after all the votes came in, “Flex” took the win this week as the ultimate Texas homecoming anthem!

Whether you’re repping Prairie View, TSU, or just vibin’ with the culture, these tracks are the soundtrack to every Texas turn-up. But for now — go ahead and “Flex” one time for homecoming season, because that’s the one we’re keeping!