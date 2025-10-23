Listen Live
Sports

NFL Refuses To Reconsider Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance

NFL Stands 10 Toes Behind Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Performance: “We’re Confident It’s Going To Be A Great Show”

Roger Goodell defended Bad Bunny’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime show amid conservative backlash.

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bad Bunny Performs at Crypto.com Arena
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

When it comes to Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl LX halftime show, the NFL isn’t budging. 

Conservatives have been outraged since he was named to give the halftime gig. But at the press conference following the NFL’s annual fall meeting, Roger Goodell defended the Puerto Rican-born superstar and said he wasn’t surprised that, like any other performer, he’s got some detractors.

“It’s carefully thought through,” Goodell said. “I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching.”

However, he added, “We’re confident it’s going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he’s on, and I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

Goodell recognizes that the numbers don’t lie, and Bad Bunny’s popularity is clear, thanks to stats like leading the Latin Grammys with 12 nominations and being the second most-streamed artist on Spotify of all time, only trailing behind Taylor Swift.

“He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world,” Goodell said. “That’s what we try to achieve. It’s an important stage for us. It’s an important element to the entertainment value.”

Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, he’s used his platform to criticize American politics in the past, namely mocking Trump and even avoiding (and missing out on millions) by refusing to tour America because he feared ICE would arrest his fans at concert venues.

So, the right side of the aisle has remained so angry with the choice that they’re campaigning to have their own “All-American Halftime Show” organized by Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA. The nonprofit even released a questionnaire asking followers which types of performers they’d like to see: Americana, Classic Rock, Country, Hip-Hop, Pop, Worship, and a more pointed option: “Anything in English.”

Several performers have turned down invitations to perform—including George Strait, despite a petition in his favor with 70,000 signatures— but TPUSA promises it will celebrate “Faith, Family & Freedom.”

Trump also hasn’t said whether he’ll attend the Super Bowl on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, but was dismissive when asked about Bad Bunny on Newsmax, saying, “I never heard of him. I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it — it’s crazy.”

He added, “Then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

See how social media has been reacting to the Bad Bunny Super Bowl controversy below.

NFL Stands 10 Toes Behind Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Performance: “We’re Confident It’s Going To Be A Great Show”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

50 Cent Visits "Fox & Friends"

Honorary Barbz Member 50 Cent Eggs Nicki Minaj On To Continue Beef With Jay-Z

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-CRIME-DIDDY

Diddy Had Knife Pressed To His Throat By Fellow Inmate

Hip-Hop Wired
Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party - Inside

Kevin Gates' Ex-Wife Demands He Coughs Up $70K Per Month In Spousal And Child Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

We Played 'Metroid Prime 4: Beyond' In Mouse Mode & Actually Enjoyed It

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside
Entertainment

H-Town, Get Ready! Patti LaBelle Coming to Houston-Area Kroger

Turkey Leg Hut
News

Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested in Kidnapping Case

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Food & Drink

Dr Pepper? Whataburger? Nice Try.

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000
23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Maxo Kream
Entertainment

From The Booth to The ring Maxo Kream Shows Off

Police Tape
News

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close