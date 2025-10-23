‘Married to Medicine’ Season 12 Trailer Features Fresh Faces, ‘Friend Of The Show’ Dr. Heavenly & Quad Crying To King

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

Season 12 of Married to Medicine will touch down on Bravo for a brand-new season on Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and judging by the trailer, we’re in for plenty of spicy drama, shocking secrets, and fresh beginnings.

According to the network’s press release, the new season brings some major shifts to the core cast. Dr. Heavenly Kimes returns as a friend this season as she sets her sights on running for political office. The rest of the familiar faces remain, including Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, and Dr. Mimi Sanders.

The Married to Medicine Season 12 trailer, which dropped on Oct. 22, opens with the ladies floating serenely in a pool, setting their “intentions” and reflecting on their collective power. The calm doesn’t last long, though. The clip quickly cuts to heated moments, the first being of Quad in a heated fight with Dr. Simone Whitmore. As tensions flare, Dr. Whitmore can be heard shouting:

Tensions rise further when Dr. Contessa Metcalfe clashes with Toya Bush-Harris, before the mood shifts to a glamorous celebration at the third annual Med Gala.

Later in the trailer, Dr. Jackie can be seen thriving, expanding her businesses while helping Quad navigate her IVF journey. Viewers see Quad traveling to Africa with her boyfriend, King, for fertility treatments.

“I decided to take my IVF journey to Ghana. I’m willing to travel over to the Motherland for my baby,” she says, smiling from ear to ear.

Two new castmates, Angel Love Davis and Brandi Milton, will make their debut.

This season also introduces two new faces, Angel Love Davis and Brandi Milton. Angel is described as a successful registered nurse, entrepreneur, and bombshell beauty. The single mom of two is on the prowl for love and always has her bestie, Quad, by her side as she finds her footing in the group. But Angel makes it clear that, even though her name is Angel, she “can be fiery,” too.

Brandi, a friend of Dr. Simone, joins the group as a nurse practitioner and owner of a Buckhead med spa specializing in medical aesthetics. “I inject anywhere you want to improve,” she says. Brandi is known for keeping the ladies in check — reading them when necessary — while bringing a sense of fun to the group dynamic.

The Married to Medicine Season 12 trailer also previews several intense arguments ahead.

Toya and Heavenly don’t appear to be on the best of terms in one scene.

First, Toya calls Heavenly a “f—n’ liar,” to which she fires back, “And you’re a damn fake-ass b****.”

Dr. Simone appears to have drama brewing with husband Cecil Whitmore, telling him, “I don’t give a f–k about the people who don’t give a f–k about me.”

Later on, Dr. Heavenly and her husband, Dr. Damon Kimes, can be seen “picking up the pieces” when a family secret threatens to rock their world.

In one scene, Heavenly worries to Damon:

“If I had to learn about my son being arrested on social media, what else is out there?”

The trailer wraps with Dr. Mimi Sanders and her husband, Steve Sanders, trying to balance parenting their son with special needs, and Quad breaking down in tears during an intense conversation with King, sobbing, “Don’t do this to me.”

As Dr. Jackie declares, “We gon need all God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit,” it’s clear we’re in for one unforgettable ride this season, packed with emotion, transformation, and plenty of explosive moments.

Take a look at the full cast and catch up on where everyone stands after the flip, before Season 12 of Married to Medicine premieres on Nov. 30 on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

