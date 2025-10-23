Listen Live
Majic 102.1 Named Top Urban Station in the Nation at Marconi Awards

Published on October 23, 2025

Marconi Awards 2025
Source: Radio ONE / Majic 102.1

The 2025 NAB Marconi Radio Awards took place in New York on October 21, just ahead of the annual NAB Show New York. The awards, presented by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), recognize outstanding achievement and performance in radio broadcasting. The ceremony was held at The Edison Ballroom, and marked another year where broadcasters from across the country came together to celebrate excellence in their industry.

Marconi Houston
Source: Majic 102.1 / Radio One

The People’s Station, Majic 102.1 (KMJQ-FM) emerged as the winner of the “Urban Station of the Year” category. The station, which serves the Greater Houston market with an urban adult contemporary format, stood out among finalists for its strong community engagement, consistent ratings success and leadership in urban radio.

Marconi Houston
Source: Majic 102.1 / Radio One

For Majic 102.1, this win reflects years of dedication to its listeners, on-air talent and local partnerships. The station has long been a staple in Houston for R&B and soul listeners, and with this recognition from the NAB, it cements its position among the nation’s top urban-format radio stations. The Marconi Awards, first established in 1989 and named for radio pioneer Guglielmo Marconi, are highly prized in the broadcast industry and this achievement highlights the station’s excellence.

Marconi 2025
Source: Majic 102.1 / Radio One

As the station celebrates the honor, our focus continues to be serving the City of Houston each and every day!

Marconi
Source: Radio ONE / Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1 Named Top Urban Station in the Nation at Marconi Awards  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

