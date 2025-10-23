Listen Live
Kevin Gates' Ex-Wife Demands $70K Per Month In Additional Support

Kevin Gates’ Ex-Wife Demands He Coughs Up $70K Per Month In Spousal And Child Support

Kevin Gates always says, "I don't get tired", but after seeing how much money his ex-wife wants, he just might be exhausted.

Published on October 23, 2025

Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party - Inside
Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Dreka and Kevin were married for 9 years when, in July 2025, they decided to part ways. Since then, they have both been spotted out with new people, looking to have a smooth breakup. Fast forward a year later, and Dreka is seeking $ 70,000 per month in spousal and child support. Stating that the Louisiana rapper started to “dismantle the financial foundation of their family.”

Additionally, it is alleged that Kevin stopped assisting with payments for property taxes and their children’s private school tuition. Kevin’s ex-wife requested from the courts for him to pay $27K per month in child support and $46K per month in spousal support. That is not cheap…

Now, in Kevin’s eyes, he felt like he shouldn’t have to pay anything due to they were never legally married.

Back in September, Dreka was linked to rapper Offset, where dating rumors sparked when he posted a picture of her on his IG story. Kevin was also linked to a celebrity post-breakup. His short-lived relationship with Brittney Renner was all over the blogs. During that time, Renner found herself connecting with a new faith-based system and converted to Islam.

During that time together, the two were spotted all up under each other before eventually breaking up months later.

