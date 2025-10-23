Listen Live
Travis Scott Calls Kanye West His "Brother", Hints At Another Collab

Travis Scott Calls Kanye West His "Brother", Hints At Another Collab

Travis Scott has been no stranger to showing Kanye West love through it all.

Published on October 23, 2025

Travis Scott Music Video Premiere Party For "Pick Up The Phone 90210"
Source: Lilly Lawrence / Getty

From the beginning of La Flame’s career, he’s dealt with doubt. Coming into the Hip-Hop game, two big names gravitated to the Houston rising star, T.I., and Kanye West. Since then, Trav has seemed to keep a great relationship with both rappers.

T.I. recently spoke with Hip-Hop Wired about Travis and his impact on the culture, “Soon as I met bro, he just had an idea of how he wanted to present his art. From fashion to live performances, like Astroworld Festival. That was an idea he talked to me about wanting to do the first time I met him. He’s always had an interactive relationship with his fans that they would travel to see him.”

Travis Scott’s relationship with Kanye, of course, goes deeper than just the music. As they both had children within the Kardashian/Jenner family tree. This makes their children related. With all the antics Ye has done, Travis has always kept it short and sweet. Recently, at a concert he was performing, “GOD’S COUNTRY” where he took a second to shout his homie out, “Aye shout out to my brother Ye, I ain’t gon lie man we might have to do something special soon.”

Hinting at a possible collab between the two. Which will be added to a list of songs they’ve cooked up together. La Flame came out the gate on his debut album, “Rodeo,” with a Kanye West feature on the track, “Piss On Your Grave”. A few years after that, they dropped a loosey with “Watch”.

Travis Scott Calls Kanye West His "Brother", Hints At Another Collab

