Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller’s “It Depends” Goes Gold

Published on October 21, 2025

American Artist Chris Brown Performs In South Africa
Source: Gallo Images / Getty

Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller are adding another plaque to their already stacked résumés.

Their smooth collaboration “It Depends” has officially been certified Gold by the RIAA — less than three months after its release.

The sultry single, produced by Nico Baran and RIOTUSA, dropped back in July and samples Usher’s 1997 classic “Nice & Slow.”

The record instantly became a fan favorite, blending Chris’s signature vocals with Tiller’s slick Trapsoul delivery.

It’s also been holding strong on the charts, currently sitting at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping both the Rhythmic Airplay and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts.

Adding even more fire to the track, Usher himself recently jumped on the “It Depends (Remix)”, released October 17.

The remix has already racked up over 1 million streams in less than a week, proving that R&B still rules the playlists when the right voices come together.

Between Chris’s multi-platinum streak and Tiller’s record-breaking certifications this month, “It Depends” is more than just a hit — it’s a celebration of modern R&B excellence.

