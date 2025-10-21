Listen Live
Entertainment

Snoop Supports LGBTQ+ Community With New "Love is Love" Kids' Song

Snoop Dogg Supports LGBTQ+ Community With New “Love is Love” Kids’ Song After Controversy

The rap star turned media personality collaborated with "The Voice" alum Jeremy Beloate on a new song.

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Awards 2025 - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Snoop Dogg has made an abrupt turn in his relationship with the LGBTQ+ community after making controversial comments on a podcast in August. He’s now collaborated with The Voice album Jeremy Beloate on a new song called “Love is Love.”

Beloate was on Team Snoop during his past season on The Voice. He and Snoop created the song together for Snoop’s animated YouTube show Doggyland.

The controversy began in August when Snoop appeared on the It’s Giving podcast. On that show, he recounted taking his grandson to see the 2022 Toy Story sequel Lightyear. In the movie, there’s a lesbian couple raising children, as well as the first onscreen kiss between same-sex partners ever in any Pixar or Disney film.

Snoop said he was unprepared to have a discussion with his grandson about two women in a relationship.

“Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’”

Snoop said he remembered thinking, “Oh sh-t, I didn’t come in for this sh-t. I just came to watch the god-damn movie.’”

He continued, “It f-ck me up. I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of s– that I don’t have an answer for… It threw me for a loop. I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?’ These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

The comments elicited a backlash that he initially answered on Hollywood Unlocked‘s Instagram page. They posted a discussion where host T.S. Madison called Snoop out. In a since-deleted comment, he said, “I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons. All my gay friends [know] what’s up, they been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-yr-old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect.”

However, his representatives say the account was hacked, and Snoop didn’t make the post.

He’s apparently instead addressing the issue with new content on Doggyland. On the song “Love Is Love,” Beloate voices a puppy named Zippy who comes to hang with the Doggyland puppies. Snoop voices Bow Whizzle, one of the main characters on the series.

“Our parents are different / No two are the same / But the one thing that’s for certain is the love won’t change,” are some of the lyrics. “Families are special / They are so unique / Everybody’s got a purpose, more than what you see / We love you, parents / We love you so.”

Snoop also participated in Spirit Day which brings awareness to anti-bullying for LGBTQ+ teenagers. In his conversation with Beloate, he said, “It’s a beautiful thing that kids can have parents of all walks and be shown love, to be taught what love is…being able to have parents from all walks of life, whether it be two fathers, two mothers, whatever it is, love is the key.”

Seee social media’s reaction to the initial statements below:

Snoop Dogg Supports LGBTQ+ Community With New “Love is Love” Kids’ Song After Controversy  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite Review: Worth Every Penny!

Hip-Hop Wired
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Keeps Spirit High In New Jail Voice Message

Hip-Hop Wired
Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator On Cancel Train After Old Social Media Posts Surfaced

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Judicial gavel resting on Vintage Parchment Paper Antique Writing and Calligraphy Concept
News

Turkey Leg Hut’s $6.5M Bankruptcy Case Closed, No Payment to Creditors

Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside
Entertainment

H-Town, Get Ready! Patti LaBelle Coming to Houston-Area Kroger

Powerball Jackpot Grows To $1.7 Billion After No One Wins Big Prize
Lifestyle

On The Way to Church Texas Man Wins $1.8 Billion Powerball

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000
23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Trump Burger
News

Houston’s Trump Burger Closes, ICE Says Owner Faces Deportation

Food & Drink

Dr Pepper? Whataburger? Nice Try.

Police Tape
News

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close