Finesse2Tymes’ Brother Calls Him Out For Ducking Smoke At The Club

Finesse2Tymes once said, “It’s cool when they do it, it’s a problem when I do it.” he may have been onto something.

Published on October 21, 2025

Broccoli City Festival Day 1
Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

The Memphis rapper took to social media after getting into a disagreement with his blood brother. The disbelief on 2Tyme’s face needs to be studied…

Posting a clip of his phone call with his brother, where he was going on a rant, “You were under the table. We got out of the car, I gave you my chain, you ain’t even got no chain. You’ve known for 2-3 days that these folks finna set us up.” The whole time, Finesse has his hands over his head in disbelief, and he was genuinely confused about what his brother was saying to him. At one point, he asks his brother, “Yo Trey, you good man?.” Putting laughing emojis around the video to show he wasn’t taking his brother’s words seriously.

What made Finesse2Tymes really lose it is when his brother accuses him of not riding out during an altercation at the club, “We get in the club, and the action happens, you under the table with the joint and then I snatch the joint from you. When we get outside, you go to the car, them brothers gave you two joints, and you still went to the car.”

It’s been silent since the last video Finesse dropped; hopefully, the two brothers can resolve their differences.

