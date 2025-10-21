Listen Live
Ryan Coogler Talks ‘Sinners,’ ‘X-Files’ Reboot & More In New Interview

Director Ryan Coogler sat down with Variety for a discussion about his hit film Sinners, the X-Files reboot he's working on, and more.

Published on October 21, 2025

Ryan Coogler has enjoyed success at several levels of his career, and he is seeking to sustain that momentum with current and future projects in the pipeline. In a new interview, Ryan Coogler talks about the roaring success of his hit film Sinners, the upcoming X-Files reboot, and more.

Sitting down with Variety, Ryan Coogler, 39, recently hosted a screening of Sinners at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, giving new life to the film that stars Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, and Miles Caton. The chat opens up with Coogler explaining his inspiration for taking on the X-Files reboot.

“Like my relationship with ‘Rocky’ with my dad, ‘The X-Files’ is one of those things with my mom,” Coogler said to Variety last Friday (October 17) at the screening event. “My mom means the world to me — she’s actually here tonight — so this is a big one for me. I want to do right by her and the fans. My mom has read some of the stuff I wrote for it. She’s fired up.”

Coogler did not confirm rumors that Danielle Deadwyler will star in the X-Files reboot, nor would he do the same for the series’ original castmates, Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny.

With Sinners slated to get a rebooted release schedule for showings at a handful of IMAX theaters, as Coogler intended the film to be seen, renewed interest in the vampire-inspired drama is high once more, with Oscar buzz surrounding the name of Jordan, who starred as twin brothers in the film.

“We asked him to do this difficult thing technically, playing two different characters, but it also was a performance that we needed to have the backstory that we had before to pull this off. To see him recognized by his peers and other folks in the industry, I know that would mean a lot [to] him,” Coogler said of Jordan’s Oscar chances.

