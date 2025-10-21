Listen Live
Post Malone Sued For Millions By Limo Driver Over Music Video

The plaintiff claims he was asked to participate by the rapper himself.

Published on October 21, 2025

Post Malone will have to defend his name in a court of law. He is being sued by a limo driver over his appearance in a music video.

As per The Daily Mail, Post Malone has been hit with a legal complaint stemming from his 2020 collaboration with Tyla Yaweh. In the accompanying visual for “Tommy Lee,” a man is seen opening a limousine door for Tyla, and throughout different quick cut scenes throughout the video.

That man is Larry Deuel, a professional limousine driver in real life. Apparently, he was hired by the two talents to drive them to the ranch where a lot of the principal photography took place. During the shoot, he was asked to participate in the music video, but claims he was never compensated for his appearance.

The lawsuit was submitted to the Fourth District Court in Utah on Friday, Oct. 17. Post Malone, Tyla, and Sony Music Entertainment are all listed as defendants.

“Absent Mr. Deuel’s presence in Tommy Lee, the theme of wealth, power, fame, privilege, and success would have been visually underwhelming, supported only by two unkempt musicians smoking blunts and riding ATVs in a dirt field,” the legal filing read.

According to Music News, Larry Deuel is suing for principal damages “in an amount not less than $2.5 million”; punitive damages “in an amount not less than $7.5 million (£5.6 million)”; legal fees “in an amount not less than $25,000 (£186,000)”; and more.

Post Malone has yet to formally respond to the matter.

