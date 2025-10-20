Listen Live
News

Kanye West Sells Wyoming Ranch Back To The Original Owners

Kanye West Offloads Wyoming Ranch Back To The Original Owners

Following his Hollywood Hills home being put on the market.

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Kanye West is seemingly hanging up his spurs. He has sold his Wyoming ranch back to the original owners in what seems to be a full-circle moment.

Kanye West Offloads Wyoming Ranch Back To The Original Owners  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

As per Complex, Kanye West has let go of his Bighorn Mountain Ranch. The embattled rapper has made several changes to his personal and professional life since he went full bigot back in 2022. This month, he made another significant change to his asset portfolio by selling the 6,700-acre property. According to Cowboy State Daily, the ranch was sold back to the original owners, the Flitner Family. Greg and Pam Flitner purchased it for around $14 million.

The couple expressed interest in buying the property back as the ranch had been listed for sale on several occasions, but in September, they got their chance.

“It was not listed publicly at first. It was just honestly a fluke that we found out it was listed, and then it was taken down again” Pam Flitner revealed. “But we went ahead and got ahold of the realtor, and it was kind of a rush thing, because it sounded like the people who they were flying in to look at it, a lot of them were speculators. So, we were really worried that someone would get it and then turn it into a giant subdivision.” 

Kanye West originally bought the property back in 2019, along with another ranch in Wyoming, for a combined $28.495 million. He intended to create the Yeezy Campus throughout both areas to serve as the headquarters for his YEEZY brand. In an interview with GQ, he detailed some of the architectural hopes, which included domed-shaped buildings that were intended to “get people out of boxes” and promote “freer thought.” His vision also included manufacturing facilities for his apparel, recording facilities, and sustainable farming systems.

While the ranch did suffer some decay, the Flitner family was happy to find that Kanye West had left the property with no major structural changes from when their family owned the land.

Photo: Getty

Kanye West Offloads Wyoming Ranch Back To The Original Owners  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator On Cancel Train After Old Social Media Posts Surfaced

Hip-Hop Wired
Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Hip-Hop Wired

Instead of The Epstein Files, Donald Trump Releases Fellow Fraudster George Santos

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Judicial gavel resting on Vintage Parchment Paper Antique Writing and Calligraphy Concept
News

Turkey Leg Hut’s $6.5M Bankruptcy Case Closed, No Payment to Creditors

Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Powerball Jackpot Grows To $1.7 Billion After No One Wins Big Prize
Lifestyle

On The Way to Church Texas Man Wins $1.8 Billion Powerball

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside
Entertainment

H-Town, Get Ready! Patti LaBelle Coming to Houston-Area Kroger

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000
23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Food & Drink

Dr Pepper? Whataburger? Nice Try.

Trump Burger
News

Houston’s Trump Burger Closes, ICE Says Owner Faces Deportation

Drake Celebrates Light Dreams & Nightmares Tour Finale With Official After-Party At Tryst Nightclub
Lifestyle

Why Scientists Say the Ideal Age to Stop Clubbing Is 69

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close