‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Exclusive Clip: Things Get ‘Adequately’ Awkward For Matt And Anjelica

Things are getting “adequately” awkward on TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

Source: Seeking Sister Wife / TLC

Married duo Matt and Anjelica, are officially missing their long‑term companion Shanay. Shanay is a true sister wife as she’s romantically partnered with Matt, and is Anjelica’s best friend and confidante.

Source: Seeking Sister Wife / TLC

Recently however, Shanay’s reallized that she wants more, and living an hour away from Matt has her feeling a step behind. Shanay reveals to the couple that she’s seeking something deeper and therefore went on a date with a new man.

So Matt, who may or may not be feling petty, decides to go out with a woman from his past, Marilyn, who is now a practicing witch.

Source: Seeking Sister Wife / TLC

The meet‑up happens at a mystical boutique called A Touch of Magick, where Matt and Anjelica join Marilyn in crafting intention candles.

Things quickly get “adequately” award when Marilyn reflects on her past with Matt and candidly rates their intimacy.

“It was adequate,” she says.

Matt gets offended and questions if Marilyn needs a dictionary.

Source: Seeking Sister Wife / TLC

“Maybe she don’t know what adequate means,” he says.

Things then get even more awkward after Marilyn reveals more about her witch lifestyle; sharing that she howled at the moon as part of a wellness workshop.

Source: Seeking Sister Wife / TLC

After the encounter, Matt and Anjelica are left missing Shanay more than ever; but will she come back?



Take an exclusive look below.

Catch Seeking Sister Wife’s latest episode, titled “This Is My Wife, Our Wife, and Our GF,” Monday, October 20 at 9 PM ET/PT on TLC.

About Seeking Sister Wife

TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife continues to explore the ever-shifting landscape of plural marriage with a mix of returning families and new faces. This season takes a closer look at the emotional complexities of polygamous relationships; from the growing pains to the moments of connection, each household opens its doors to the possibility of expanding their family. Viewers can expect candid conversations, surprising turns, and heartfelt pursuits of love every Monday at 9 PM ET/PT on TLC.

