Abbott Sets Date For Special Election And Early Voting Starts Today

Early voting starts today in Texas for the November elections. In the Houston area, a special election for the 18th Congressional District will choose the successor of Representative Sylvester Turner, who died in March. Houston City Council’s At-Large Position 4 is up for grabs after Letitia Plummer stepped down to run for Harris County Judge. Houston ISD and several other local school districts will elect new trustees. Voters can verify their registration status at the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

Abbott Sets Date For Special Election To Fill Vacant State Senate Seat

A special election is scheduled for next spring to fill a vacant Houston-area seat in the Texas Senate. Governor Greg Abbott announced last Thursday that the election for the Senate District 4 seat will take place on May 2nd. Republican Brandon Creighton resigned from the Senate early this month to lead the Texas Tech University System. The district covers most of Montgomery County, all of Chambers County, and parts of Harris and Jefferson Counties. Candidates must file to run by March 3rd, and early voting will start on April 20th.

Council Member: Montrose Rainbow Crosswalks To Be Removed This Morning

The rainbow crosswalks in the Montrose area are expected to be removed this morning. Houston City Councilmember Abbie Kamin says residents notified her of the presence of heavy machinery near the intersection of Westheimer and Taft on Sunday night. Kamin says the Metro Transit Authority placed the machinery there, and that the removal of the crosswalks is imminent. Governor Greg Abbott recently ordered transportation departments statewide to remove symbols of political ideologies from Texas roadways.

