H-E-B Recalls Eggs Sold in Houston Over Salmonella Concerns

Published on October 20, 2025

egg carton
Source: Penpak Ngamsathain / Getty

If you’ve recently bought eggs from an H-E-B store in Houston, you may want to check your carton. The Texas-based grocer has issued a recall alert after learning that certain eggs supplied by Kenz Henz, a Santa Fe, Texas producer, may be contaminated with Salmonella.

According to H-E-B, the recall affects 12-count cartons of Kenz Henz Grade AA Large Pasture Raised eggs. The affected products were sold exclusively in Houston-area H-E-B stores, and all known packages have since been removed from shelves.

Customers can identify the recalled eggs by looking for the following details on the carton:

  • UPC code: 86949400030
  • Julian dates: 241 (Aug. 30) through 244 (Sept. 2) and 246 (Sept. 4) through 247 (Sept. 5)
  • Best by dates: Oct. 11–14 and Oct. 16–17

The Julian date refers to when the eggs were packed, a standard industry marking system printed on the side of the carton.

Health officials warn that Salmonella infections can pose serious health risks, particularly for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Common symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps. In severe cases, the infection can spread to the bloodstream and cause life-threatening complications such as arterial infections, heart inflammation, or joint damage.

H-E-B says it has acted swiftly to remove all affected products from store shelves and is working with health authorities to ensure customer safety. Shoppers who purchased the recalled eggs are urged to discard them immediately or return them to H-E-B for a full refund.

