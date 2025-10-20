Listen Live
Know Before You Go: Majic Under The Stars 2025 Bag Policy

Published on October 20, 2025

Majic Under the Stars Bag Policuy
For the comfort and safety of all guests, the Pavilion enforces a strict bag and purse policy at all concerts. Only clear bags sized 12″ × 12″ or smaller are permitted, and non-clear handheld clutches sized 4.5″ × 6.5″ or smaller are allowed. Bags used for medical equipment (appropriately sized for the equipment), diaper bags accompanied by an infant/toddler, and nursing/pumping bags are permitted only with inspection by security staff.


Please note: Tinted bags or bags with printed patterns are not accepted; unattended items or bags left outside the gates or inside the venue will be removed immediately. Additionally, the information booths do not accept bags, purses or backpacks of any kind.

The Pavilion operates as a cash-free venue, and all guests should be prepared to pass through security screening including walk-through metal detectors.

