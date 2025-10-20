Listen Live
The Truth Behind NBA Youngboy's 2nd ATL Show Cancellation

The Truth Behind NBA Youngboy's 2nd ATL Show Cancellation

Published on October 20, 2025

NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - New Orleans, LA
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

NBA Youngboy was slated to perform two shows at the State Farm Arena this past week. After the Oct. 15 show seemingly went off without a hitch, fans were shocked to find out that the second show, scheduled for Oct. 18, was canceled.

While State Farm Arena confirmed the cancellation, the arena didn’t explain why the show was canceled. Naturally, this led fans to speculate on the official cause.

One fan theory echoed in the comments of Hot 107.9’s Instagram account is that the city may not have taken too kindly to the rapper’s earlier performance of “I Hate Youngboy,” where he disses prominent ATL rappers like Gucci Mane and Lil Baby.

“Lil Baby out here using his power,” one fan commented. Another said, “You think you can diss Lil Baby and Gucci in the A …whatever Wham say go.”

However, it appears that safety is the reason behind the show’s abrupt cancellation. Atlanta Black Star cited a report from Fox 8 in New Orleans (Youngboy’s hometown) saying that State Farm Arena pulled the plug following an altercation between Atlanta PD and members of the rapper’s entourage at the VIP entrance.

This incident follows similar cancellations of his “Make America Slime Again” tour stops in Chicago and Detroit, citing safety concerns. In addition, security at Youngboy’s hometown concerts in NOLA was ramped up. Fox 8 reports that armored vehicles, drones, and 400 officers were deployed to secure the shows at the Smoothie King Center over the weekend.

Nonetheless, the tour continues through November 12.

RELATED: NBA YoungBoy Returns Home: First Louisiana Performance in 7 Years

