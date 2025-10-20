X Reacts After Tyler, The Creator’s Anti-Black Posts Resurface

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Rapper Tyler, The Creator is facing major backlash after anti-Black posts from his X (formerly Twitter) from early in his career resurfaced this past weekend.

The controversy started after Tyler made a tribute post online to late soul singer D’Angelo, who passed early last week. The comment section of the post were flooded with racist remarks from his white fanbase.

Many across social media, including fans of the Grammy Award winner, accused him of allowing racism in his fanbase and even encouraged their behavior due to past anti-Black social media posts from early in his career.

One post from Feburary 2014 has circulated quite a bit, where he gives thoughts on the importance of Black History Month.

“I HATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH. WHY THE F*CK DO YOU HAVE TO F*CKING SEPERATE N*GGAS STILL. ‘ OH, ITS PAYING HOMAGE TO OUR HEROS’ F*CK THAT,” he wrote in the post.

