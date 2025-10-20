Listen Live
Entertainment

X Reacts After Tyler, The Creator's Anti-Black Posts Resurface

X Reacts After Tyler, The Creator’s Anti-Black Posts Resurface

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Rapper Tyler, The Creator is facing major backlash after anti-Black posts from his X (formerly Twitter) from early in his career resurfaced this past weekend.

The controversy started after Tyler made a tribute post online to late soul singer D’Angelo, who passed early last week. The comment section of the post were flooded with racist remarks from his white fanbase.

Many across social media, including fans of the Grammy Award winner, accused him of allowing racism in his fanbase and even encouraged their behavior due to past anti-Black social media posts from early in his career.

One post from Feburary 2014 has circulated quite a bit, where he gives thoughts on the importance of Black History Month.

“I HATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH. WHY THE F*CK DO YOU HAVE TO F*CKING SEPERATE N*GGAS STILL. ‘ OH, ITS PAYING HOMAGE TO OUR HEROS’ F*CK THAT,” he wrote in the post.

X Reacts After Tyler, The Creator’s Anti-Black Posts Resurface  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Several resurfaced posts have sparked commentary across social media, including resurfacing racist Blackface merch sold by the rapper and even photos of him wearing Klansmen costume.

X Reacts After Tyler, The Creator’s Anti-Black Posts Resurface  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

The incident also reignited discussion about the rappers social media behaviour and influence, with many of the posts dating back to when Tyler was in his early 20s.

While he has not issued an official response, fans saw that many of the racist and offending tweets have been deleted in recent days.

X Reacts After Tyler, The Creator’s Anti-Black Posts Resurface  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator On Cancel Train After Old Social Media Posts Surfaced

Hip-Hop Wired
Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Hip-Hop Wired

Instead of The Epstein Files, Donald Trump Releases Fellow Fraudster George Santos

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Judicial gavel resting on Vintage Parchment Paper Antique Writing and Calligraphy Concept
News

Turkey Leg Hut’s $6.5M Bankruptcy Case Closed, No Payment to Creditors

Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Powerball Jackpot Grows To $1.7 Billion After No One Wins Big Prize
Lifestyle

On The Way to Church Texas Man Wins $1.8 Billion Powerball

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside
Entertainment

H-Town, Get Ready! Patti LaBelle Coming to Houston-Area Kroger

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000
23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Food & Drink

Dr Pepper? Whataburger? Nice Try.

Trump Burger
News

Houston’s Trump Burger Closes, ICE Says Owner Faces Deportation

Drake Celebrates Light Dreams & Nightmares Tour Finale With Official After-Party At Tryst Nightclub
Lifestyle

Why Scientists Say the Ideal Age to Stop Clubbing Is 69

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close