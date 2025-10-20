Listen Live
News

Steve Rifkind Hits Back At DMX's Uncle Funeral Payment Claims

Steve Rifkind Pushes Back On DMX’s Uncle’s Claim That No One Helped Pay For X’s Funeral

The important thing here is that DMX got the funeral he deserved, right?

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FL: The Dean Collection X BACARDI Untameable House Party - Day 3

When DMX was laid to rest in June of 2021 it was said that Def Jam covered the cost of the $35,000 funeral. But recently X’s former manager and uncle, Ray Copeland said that it was he and others who came up with the bread to give DMX a proper sendoff as record labels and other industry heads refused to help with the costs.

Now longtime record exec, Steve Rifkind is pushing back against Copeland’s claim saying Swizz Beatz and Def Jam actually covered the costs of DMX’s funeral.

According to Allhiphop, Rifkind took to social media days after DMX’s uncle claimed that it fell upon himself and others to pony up the money for X’s funeral and rebutted the claim. Taking to Instagram to give his side of the story, Rifkind (who was X’s manager at the time) explained that he was there “every step of the way” of the process and stated that “Swizz Beatz paid for 80% of the funeral. Def Jam paid for the funeral.” Rifkind also revealed that a third person helped with the expenses but that he wanted to remain anonymous because “he didn’t want any press on what he did.”

Obama, maybe? Just sayin’.

Rifkind also revealed that to this day, Swizz Beatz helps DMX’s family “on certain things.”

As to why X’s uncle would make such a claim when these things can be proved in some way, shape or form is anyone’s guess but the man is claiming that Def Jam only gave them $35,000 for the funeral while he, business associate Germaine Miller, and attorney Ron Sweeney personally covered the $150,000 cost of DMX’s funeral.

Copeland also gave credit to pre-Nazi Kanye West whom he said “took care of everything at the Barclays Center.”

What do y’all think about this situation? Who do y’all believe? Let us know in the comments section below.

Photo: Julia Beverly / Getty

Steve Rifkind Pushes Back On DMX’s Uncle’s Claim That No One Helped Pay For X’s Funeral  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator On Cancel Train After Old Social Media Posts Surfaced

Hip-Hop Wired
Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Hip-Hop Wired

Instead of The Epstein Files, Donald Trump Releases Fellow Fraudster George Santos

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Judicial gavel resting on Vintage Parchment Paper Antique Writing and Calligraphy Concept
News

Turkey Leg Hut’s $6.5M Bankruptcy Case Closed, No Payment to Creditors

Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Powerball Jackpot Grows To $1.7 Billion After No One Wins Big Prize
Lifestyle

On The Way to Church Texas Man Wins $1.8 Billion Powerball

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside
Entertainment

H-Town, Get Ready! Patti LaBelle Coming to Houston-Area Kroger

Trump Burger
News

Houston’s Trump Burger Closes, ICE Says Owner Faces Deportation

Drake Celebrates Light Dreams & Nightmares Tour Finale With Official After-Party At Tryst Nightclub
Lifestyle

Why Scientists Say the Ideal Age to Stop Clubbing Is 69

Food & Drink

Dr Pepper? Whataburger? Nice Try.

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close