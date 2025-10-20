Listen Live
News

Playboi Carti Reportedly Puts Hands On Limo Driver, Faces Charges

Playboi Carti Reportedly Puts Hands On Limo Driver, Faces Assault Charges

Looks like the king of the "Vamps", Playboi Carti might be facing some legal trouble.

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Looks like the king of the “Vamps”, Playboi Carti might be facing some legal trouble.

His former limo driver, Carl Reynolds is claming that he assualted him. On October 2nd, Carti and his team were getting driven from Waldorf Astoria to rehersals. While en route, the Whole Lotta Red rapper got in a heated argument with his girlfriend, Giovanna Ramos. The driver tried to defuse the situation, but Carti was having it and threated to put hands on Gio and the driver if he continues to get invovled.

Even after the threat, Playboi Carti still allgedly ended up punching his girlfriend in the chest are. Which made the driver pull over to pull him away from Gio but then ended up getting assaulted in the process. The ATL rappers head of security allegedly broke up the fight.

According to TMZ, Carl Reynolds, he did not see Carti throwing a punch at his girlfriend but saw her “hunched over holding near her chest”.

Wasatch County police were informed and arrived on the scene to take photos of any alleged injuries. The charges against the Opium rapper are for his assault on his driver, Carl, and not related to his girlfriend, Giovanna. Neither Carti or Gio have made any statements around this situation.

More news to come as the story develops.

Playboi Carti Reportedly Puts Hands On Limo Driver, Faces Assault Charges  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator On Cancel Train After Old Social Media Posts Surfaced

Hip-Hop Wired
Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Hip-Hop Wired

Instead of The Epstein Files, Donald Trump Releases Fellow Fraudster George Santos

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Judicial gavel resting on Vintage Parchment Paper Antique Writing and Calligraphy Concept
News

Turkey Leg Hut’s $6.5M Bankruptcy Case Closed, No Payment to Creditors

Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Powerball Jackpot Grows To $1.7 Billion After No One Wins Big Prize
Lifestyle

On The Way to Church Texas Man Wins $1.8 Billion Powerball

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside
Entertainment

H-Town, Get Ready! Patti LaBelle Coming to Houston-Area Kroger

Trump Burger
News

Houston’s Trump Burger Closes, ICE Says Owner Faces Deportation

Drake Celebrates Light Dreams & Nightmares Tour Finale With Official After-Party At Tryst Nightclub
Lifestyle

Why Scientists Say the Ideal Age to Stop Clubbing Is 69

Food & Drink

Dr Pepper? Whataburger? Nice Try.

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close