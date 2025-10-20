Listen Live
Entertainment

#RHOP’s Wendy & Eddie Osefo Break Their Silence After Arrest

#RHOP’s Wendy & Eddie Osefo Break Their Silence After Arrest On Multiple Fraud Charges—‘God Remains Faithful’

Wendy and Eddie Osefo, of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac,' address their recent arrest on fraud charges, expressing their unwavering belief in God's faithfulness in separate posts.

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

After days of speculation and social media chatter, a #RHOP couple is speaking out. Wendy and Eddie Osefo are finally addressing their arrest on multiple fraud charges and confirming that they’re trusting God amid the scandal.

Netflix's "Forever" Series Premiere
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

On Sunday, October 19, the Real Housewife of Potomac addressed the controversy in an Instagram post, reflecting on her faith while thanking fans for their support.

“And through it all, GOD remains faithful,” Wendy wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a black-and-white gown. “Thank you for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers for myself and most importantly my family during this time. We are forever grateful🙏🏾.”

She ended the post by encouraging followers to tune in to the latest episode of #RHOP.

In the comments section of Wendy’s post, several Bravolebrites showed support, including her #RHOP costar Stacey Rusch.

“Love you,” wrote Stacey with a heart emoji, to which Wendy replied;

“@msstaceyrusch Thank you for being a true friend and sister. I love you.”

Former friend of the show, Jacqueline Blake, also wrote,

“He always shows up in our darkest times. Stay strong for them babies.”

Eddie Osefo Breaks Silence After Fraud Arrest

Shortly after Wendy spoke out, her husband, Eddie Osefo, broke his silence in a post centered around faith.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight”. Proverbs 3:5-6,” he captioned a family photo.

What do YOU think about Wendy and Eddie Oesfo’s fraud arrest charges?

The post #RHOP’s Wendy & Eddie Osefo Break Their Silence After Arrest On Multiple Fraud Charges—‘God Remains Faithful’ appeared first on Bossip.

#RHOP’s Wendy & Eddie Osefo Break Their Silence After Arrest On Multiple Fraud Charges—‘God Remains Faithful’  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator On Cancel Train After Old Social Media Posts Surfaced

Hip-Hop Wired
Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Hip-Hop Wired

Instead of The Epstein Files, Donald Trump Releases Fellow Fraudster George Santos

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Judicial gavel resting on Vintage Parchment Paper Antique Writing and Calligraphy Concept
News

Turkey Leg Hut’s $6.5M Bankruptcy Case Closed, No Payment to Creditors

Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Powerball Jackpot Grows To $1.7 Billion After No One Wins Big Prize
Lifestyle

On The Way to Church Texas Man Wins $1.8 Billion Powerball

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside
Entertainment

H-Town, Get Ready! Patti LaBelle Coming to Houston-Area Kroger

Trump Burger
News

Houston’s Trump Burger Closes, ICE Says Owner Faces Deportation

Drake Celebrates Light Dreams & Nightmares Tour Finale With Official After-Party At Tryst Nightclub
Lifestyle

Why Scientists Say the Ideal Age to Stop Clubbing Is 69

Food & Drink

Dr Pepper? Whataburger? Nice Try.

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close