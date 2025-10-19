Listen Live
Best Dressed At 2025 Dazzle At The Academy Museum Gala

Lewks Served: Viola Davis, Zoe Kravitz, Colman Domingo, Kim K & More Showed Out At The Academy Museum Gala

The Who's who of A-listers popped out at the Academy Museum Gala including Kim Kardashian who showed up with her face covered.

Published on October 19, 2025

Viola Davis, Zoe Kravitz, Colman Domingo, and Kim Kardashian attend -Academy Museum Gala
Source: Gilbert Flores/Monica Schipper/Amy Sussman/VALERIE MACON

The Academy Museum Gala always brings the A-listers to the carpet, and this year’s function was no different, with big names like Viola Davis, Kim Kardashian, Zoe Kravitz, and Quinta Brunson making appearances.

Kim Kardashian popped up, taking a page from her ex-husband’s book, with her face completely covered in a head-to-toe Maison Margiela couture look.

Academy Award winner Viola Davis shut the carpet down in a Gucci number featuring feathers and velvet.

The ever-stylish duo of Dwyane and Gabrielle Union Wade gave the people all Black numbers. Gabby donned a vintage Herve Leger curve-hugging dress for the occasion.

FX’s The Bear breakout star, Ayo Edebiri, opted for Chanel, taking a look straight from the runway. Her updo and simple jewelry really sold this unconventional moment. The actress has started to become one of the true fashion dolls of the season.

Ava DuVernay went all out in Louis Vuitton for an elegant but show-stopping moment. DuVernay is the first and only Black woman to have been nominated for a Best Director award in the Academy’s history.

Zoe Kravitz always knows how to deliver a memorable fashion appearance. The petite beauty opted for a chocolate Saint Laurent number with dramatic bell sleeves and a train. Cute!

Everyone knows that Tessa Thompson never leaves a carpet without making a statement. Her yellow Balenciaga dress was definitely a conversation starter. She may be the only person who could truly pull off this look.

Among the men who turned heads at the Gala was, of course, Colman Domingo. The newly minted Valentino Beauty ambassador shut down the carpet in a number that speaks to his courage to be bold, dazzling, and jaw-dropping on the carpet. 10/10! No notes. As always.

Quinta Brunson brought an easy, breezy lilac look to the carpet, opting for a classy décolletage set off with gold hoop earrings. Simple but so chic.

Are we feeling the lewks?!

