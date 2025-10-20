Listen Live
H-Town, Get Ready! Patti Labelle Take Over At Kroger in Kingwood

Your boy J-Mac from 97.9 The Box is linking up with none other than the Queen of Soul herself

Published on October 20, 2025

Patti Labelle
Source: Paul Morigi / Stringer / Getty

H-Town, get ready for a legendary moment! 

Your boy J-Mac from 97.9 The Box is linking up with none other than the Queen of Soul herself — Ms. Patti LaBelle — and you’re invited to join the celebration!

Tomorrow, it’s all going down at Kroger in Kingwood (25651 US Hwy 59 North) from 12 PM to 3 PM.

Ms. Patti will be meeting fans, signing autographs, and spreading that one-of-a-kind Patti LaBelle love in person.

We’re celebrating her delicious Patti’s Good Life Pancake Mix, now on sale for just $2.99 — so you can take a little bit of Patti’s flavor home with you!

This is your chance to meet a living legend and hang out with J-Mac and 97.9 The Box for a day filled with good vibes, good food, and great people.

So tag your crew, grab the fam, and pull up on us in Kingwood.

Let’s show Ms. Patti how H-Town does it — big energy, big smiles, and big love for the Queen of Soul! 

