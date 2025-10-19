Listen Live
Food & Drink

Could There Be Less Chocolate For Halloween Due To This ?

Something Weird Is Happening With Halloween Chocolate

Published on October 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chocolate bar, close-up
Source: Chris Everard / Getty

There may be fewer chocolate bars for trick-or-treaters this Halloween as chocolate prices stay high.

The price of cocoa has more than doubled since the beginning of 2024, with peak prices hitting in late 2024, according to a report from Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute. Though prices have come down slightly, they remain at or near record highs, , Wells Fargo Sector Manager David Branch told USA TODAY.

“The adults are going to be spending more to give chocolate, but I think you’re also going to see a lot more gum, suckers and other hard candy,” he said.

Spending on Halloween candy is expected to be $3.9 billion, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual consumer survey.

“Even with concerns about price increases due to tariffs, Halloween continues to resonate with consumers of all ages,” NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen said in a news release.The holiday is still popular. According to the National Confectioners Association, 94% of Americans say they will share chocolate and candy with friends and family for Halloween.

The national group representing candy said $7.4 billion was spent on Halloween chocolate and candy last year, up 2.2% from 2023.The supply of cocoa, which is used to make chocolate, has been suffering because of changing weather patterns, Branch said. Particularly hard hit are regions of West Africa, which supply 70% of the global supply, he said.

What you can do:

To save money, experts suggest shopping for sweet treats that contain less cocoa. This could mean opting for non-cocoa items or grabbing a treat with filler that is not 100% cocoa, which could make it cheaper.

Experts also recommend considering generic alternatives this year. Shoppers can sometimes save between 50-70% on off-label purchases.

Bottom line: This year’s suggestion may be less chocolate, more Twizzlers. 

Could There Be Less Chocolate For Halloween Due To This ?  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Hip-Hop Wired

Instead of The Epstein Files, Donald Trump Releases Fellow Fraudster George Santos

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy In Concert

NBA YoungBoy's Second Show In Atlanta Gets Clipped

Hip-Hop Wired
Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Funding Bill After Government Shuts Down

Obama Hater Mitch McConnell Falls After ICE Protester Run-In

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Judicial gavel resting on Vintage Parchment Paper Antique Writing and Calligraphy Concept
News

Turkey Leg Hut’s $6.5M Bankruptcy Case Closed, No Payment to Creditors

Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Powerball Jackpot Grows To $1.7 Billion After No One Wins Big Prize
Lifestyle

On The Way to Church Texas Man Wins $1.8 Billion Powerball

Trump Burger
News

Houston’s Trump Burger Closes, ICE Says Owner Faces Deportation

Drake Celebrates Light Dreams & Nightmares Tour Finale With Official After-Party At Tryst Nightclub
Lifestyle

Why Scientists Say the Ideal Age to Stop Clubbing Is 69

Food & Drink

Dr Pepper? Whataburger? Nice Try.

185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Police Tape
News

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close