Listen Live
Entertainment

Grambling It-Girlies Who Stunned At Homecoming 2025

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025

Grambling State University baddies who stunned at Homecoming 2025

Published on October 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 30

There they geaux!

Grambling State University Homecoming 2025

Source: IG: @kaysteeezy

Next up is Grambling State University–the place where everybody is somebody–known for its World Famed Tiger Marching Band, championship-winning football program molded by iconic football coach Eddie Robinson, and dynamic Computer Science programs in the heart of Grambling, Louisiana, off Exit 81.

Founded in 1901 as the Colored Industrial and Agricultural School, the fully accredited public university serves more than 5,000 students representing 41 states and 31 countries.

From 1939 to 1960, GSU was the only institution of higher learning available to Black people in northern Louisiana. During this unprecedented period, nearly all of the buildings selected to the National Historic Registry were constructed.

What started with 3 teachers and 125 students expanded into a globally recognized brand that’s produced more than 40,000 graduates worldwide.

Notable alumni included Doug Williams–the first Black Quarterback to win a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP, NFL legend Willis Reed, B.A.P.S. star Natalie Desselle-Reid (R.I.P), and thee Erykah Badu (who majored in Quantum Physics before switching over to Theater).

“I auditioned for several plays while at GSU at the Floyd L. Sandle Theatre,” said Badu who dropped out in 1997–the year she ascended to stardom with classic debut album Baduizm–before completing her degree.

“I danced with the Orchesis and was involved in a Rap group called CP Posse (Cultural Production). I was an activist, and I stood up for student rights.”

Have you ever experienced Grambling’s Homecoming/Bayou Classic game against Southern? If so, how was it? If not, why not?? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Grambling IT-Girlies on the flip.

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DPtxRvBkfCc/?img_index=1

The post Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025 appeared first on Bossip.

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025  was originally published on bossip.com

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627282930
More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

NBA YoungBoy In Concert

NBA YoungBoy's Second Show In Atlanta Gets Clipped

Hip-Hop Wired
Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Funding Bill After Government Shuts Down

Obama Hater Mitch McConnell Falls After ICE Protester Run-In

Hip-Hop Wired
Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration

Michigan Love Story: Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Hip-Hop Wired

DJ Akademiks Says He Told Drake Not To Mention Kendrick Lamar on 'ICEMAN'

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Powerball Jackpot Grows To $1.7 Billion After No One Wins Big Prize
Lifestyle

On The Way to Church Texas Man Wins $1.8 Billion Powerball

Trump Burger
News

Houston’s Trump Burger Closes, ICE Says Owner Faces Deportation

Drake Celebrates Light Dreams & Nightmares Tour Finale With Official After-Party At Tryst Nightclub
Lifestyle

Why Scientists Say the Ideal Age to Stop Clubbing Is 69

185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Police Tape
News

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou

Food & Drink

Dr Pepper? Whataburger? Nice Try.

Saint Laurent Homme: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week
Entertainment

Here’s Why Deputies Shut Down Daniel Caesar’s Surprise Show in Houston

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close