Listen Live
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: The Disco Deep Cut That Became Hip-Hop Gold

Madd Hatta’s Klassic Kuts spotlights Sylvia Striplin’s 1981 soul treasure “Give Me Your Love”—a rare groove produced by Roy Ayers.

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fake 1200 Technics
Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

There was a brief, beautiful window in the early ’80s when funk was refined, soul was effortless, and the groove was pure. One of those musical moments for me was Sylvia Striplin’s masterpieces, “Give Me Your Love” and “You Can’t Turn Me Away”, songs that never touched the charts or radio but became sacred ground for every crate-digger and hip-hop producer that followed.

This weeks Klassic Kuts, goes back to my childhood a song

I first stumbled back onto “Give Me Your Love” when a friend gave me the Old School Jams 5 compilation CD — mainly for “Body Mechanic” by Quadrant Six and Vaughn Mason’s “Jammin’ Big Guitar” — then this one track came on. But then, I read the CD and went to track 8 and there it was with a name and title I never knew…Give Me Your Love Sylvia Striplin. The moment that drum roll hit, those smooth keyboard chords floated in, and that Bernard Edwards-style bassline started walking — I started crying. No reason. It just hit me. My co-hosts on The Madd Hatta Morning Show thought somebody had died. But that song felt like breath — like freedom. I heard it as a kid once and it moved me even then. Guess I was just a child needing love.

The early ‘80s had this sweet spot — when funk was refined, soul was effortless, and grooves were pure. That’s the world Sylvia Striplin came from. A Bronx-born vocalist who’d already made her mark with jazz-funk outfits like Aquarian Dream and the Eighties Ladies, she was a singer’s singer — smooth, disciplined, and drenched in feeling.

Her defining moment came through a partnership with vibraphonist and producer Roy Ayers, who signed her to his label Uno Melodic Records. In 1981, they released Give Me Your Love, her first and only solo album — a shimmering slice of what collectors now call “boogie” or “rare groove.” The title track, written by Jaymz Bedford and produced by Ayers, is the heart of the record: six minutes of unhurried, emotional soul over lush synths, velvet bass, and Striplin’s crystal-sweet vocals that seem to float just above the groove.

But its sister track, “You Can’t Turn Me Away,” became the sleeper classic. Over a decade later, The Notorious B.I.G. with his folks from the Junior M.A.F.I.A. and Lil’ Kim turned that same bassline and melody into the hip-hop anthem “Get Money.” Overnight, Sylvia Striplin went from forgotten to legendary — her record suddenly worth hundreds among crate diggers and DJs worldwide. Check it out here…and then come back for the main feature.

That’s the magic of the deep cuts. Sometimes, the songs that never charted are the ones that last forever. And for me, “Give Me Your Love” was the spark for Klassic Kuts — a space to celebrate the timeless grooves that remind us what real soul feels like.

Check out my Super Throwback Party every Sunday on Majic 102.1 from 6pm – 8pm where I bless you with some of these gems.

I introduce to you a Klassic KutSylvia StriplinGive Me Your Love. Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta

KLASSIC KUTS: The Disco Deep Cut That Became Hip-Hop Gold  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

NBA YoungBoy In Concert

NBA YoungBoy's Second Show In Atlanta Gets Clipped

Hip-Hop Wired
Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Funding Bill After Government Shuts Down

Obama Hater Mitch McConnell Falls After ICE Protester Run-In

Hip-Hop Wired
Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration

Michigan Love Story: Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Hip-Hop Wired

DJ Akademiks Says He Told Drake Not To Mention Kendrick Lamar on 'ICEMAN'

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Powerball Jackpot Grows To $1.7 Billion After No One Wins Big Prize
Lifestyle

On The Way to Church Texas Man Wins $1.8 Billion Powerball

Trump Burger
News

Houston’s Trump Burger Closes, ICE Says Owner Faces Deportation

Police Tape
News

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou

Drake Celebrates Light Dreams & Nightmares Tour Finale With Official After-Party At Tryst Nightclub
Lifestyle

Why Scientists Say the Ideal Age to Stop Clubbing Is 69

185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Saint Laurent Homme: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week
Entertainment

Here’s Why Deputies Shut Down Daniel Caesar’s Surprise Show in Houston

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close