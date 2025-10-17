CLASSIC CONVOS: JACK FREEMAN IS “H-TOWN SOUL”

Source: Radio One / The Madd Hatta Show

Houston has a rich musical legacy, but beyond hip-hop royalty and global icons like Beyoncé, the city’s R&B scene is fighting for its shine in 2025. Leading that charge is Jack Freeman, a powerhouse vocalist whose talent is undeniable. In a recent sit-down with Madd Hatta of Majic 102.1, Freeman pulled back the curtain on his journey, the grind of an independent artist, and the inspiration behind his cinematic new album, Nina.

For years, Freeman was a one-man army, funding and promoting his music solo. That all changed when he linked up with legendary producer and fellow H-Town native, Brian Michael Cox. Their partnership became a joint venture, giving Freeman the resources to match his vision. “It cost money to make [hits], it cost money to promote them,” Freeman explained, highlighting the financial hurdles that often sideline incredible talent.

Their collaboration has culminated in Nina, a project Freeman describes as a cinematic exploration of a love relationship. Instead of a random collection of songs, the album centers on a specific love interest, giving the music a cohesive narrative. The recently released Nina Deluxe expands on this world, adding 12 new tracks, including a standout “MVP” remix featuring Houston icon Bun B.

Freeman’s hustle is relentless. He’s been touring with Jagged Edge, doing radio runs across 22 cities, and building his audience one handshake at a time. With a performance at Prairie View A&M’s homecoming and plans for vinyl, a “Chop Not Slop” version, and other collectibles, Jack Freeman isn’t just making music; he’s building an infrastructure for Houston R&B to thrive. The Nina Deluxe album is available everywhere now.

