Listen Live
News

Gucci Mane Talks Apologizing To Drake & More With Big Facts

Big Guwop: Gucci Mane Talks Apologizing To Drake, Legacy, & More In Podcast Interview

Gucci Mane, who just delivered his new album Episodes, sat down with the Big Facts podcast for a revealing, wide-ranging chat.

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MS: Jackson State University Homecoming Week
Source: Jackson State University / Getty

Gucci Mane and his personal transformation have been long documented, but that hasn’t seemed to dilute his creative process and outlook on delivering trap-heavy joints. In a new interview, Gucci Mane talks about apologizing to Drake, his legacy, and much more.

Gucci Mane sat down with the Big Facts podcast and didn’t hold back in the chat. Of course, Big Guwop discussed his personal mental and physical health journey, his career, breaking artists in his hometown of Atlanta, and his new album, Episodes, which dropped on Friday (October 17).

In the course of the chat, Gucci addressed his infamous online rant in 2013, where he dissed several artists, notably Drake. And while Gucci said the Canadian superstar accepted the apology, he did lose some connections in the wake of that explosion.

“A lot of them people, I reach out to and said, ‘Hey, I’m sorry, I’m going through something,'” Gucci Mane said. “Them folks like, ‘I forgive you, Gucci.’ Like, I said some bullsh*t about Drake, text him something crazy. But I was going through an episode, so I kind of had to hit him back and be like, ‘I’m sorry about that. I was going through something.’ And he was like, ‘Man, you know we going to get past that. Brothers go through stuff.”

Gucci explained that some of those connections were irreparable but most of those who were caught in the crossfire have forgiven him.

Speaking of forgiveness, Gucci also explained that he has forgiven Young Thug after the leaked prison phone calls, where the YSL rapper questioned Guwop’s toughness since going free from prison. Gucci says that he has no hard feelings and spoke from a place of understanding. The 1017 Records honcho also spoke about the recently freed Pooh Shiesty, one of the remaining centerpieces of his label.

Check out the Big Facts Gucci Mane episode below.

Photo: Getty

Big Guwop: Gucci Mane Talks Apologizing To Drake, Legacy, & More In Podcast Interview  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Funding Bill After Government Shuts Down

Obama Hater Mitch McConnell Falls After ICE Protester Run-In

Hip-Hop Wired
Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration

Michigan Love Story: Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Hip-Hop Wired

DJ Akademiks Says He Told Drake Not To Mention Kendrick Lamar on 'ICEMAN'

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA

NBA YoungBoy Brings King Von's Killer On Stage, Performs Lil Durk Alleged Diss

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Trump Burger
News

Houston’s Trump Burger Closes, ICE Says Owner Faces Deportation

Powerball Jackpot Grows To $1.7 Billion After No One Wins Big Prize
Lifestyle

On The Way to Church Texas Man Wins $1.8 Billion Powerball

Police Tape
News

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou

185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Drake Celebrates Light Dreams & Nightmares Tour Finale With Official After-Party At Tryst Nightclub
Lifestyle

Why Scientists Say the Ideal Age to Stop Clubbing Is 69

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

Saint Laurent Homme: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week
Entertainment

Here’s Why Deputies Shut Down Daniel Caesar’s Surprise Show in Houston

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close