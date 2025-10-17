Atlanta Mayor’s Office Calls Cap On Giving NBA YoungBoy Key To The City

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

NBA YoungBoy fans, put your sheisty’s away, Day 2 of the Atlanta show has been canceled. But wait, there’s more.

The powers that be at State Farm Arena decided to pull the plug on the second night of YB’s Atlanta stop. During the first night of Top’s concert he was given an award on stage, which we learn now that was not a key to the city. The Mayor’s Office of Film Entertainment & Nightlife call cap on the initial reportd about a key given, “While we respect all indviduals and agencies who choose to recognize cultural or community impact, the City of Atlanta and The Mayor’s Office of Film Entertainment & Nightlife were not invovled in this presentation.”

Making it clear this ain’t that..

The AMOFEN also went in detail on who gave out any award to the Louisiana rapper, “This recognition was made by representatives of Fulton County and the State of Georgia. To be even clearer, the City of Atlanta has not provided a Key to the city in a very, very long time and currently does not issue this commendation. We hope everyone enjoyed the concert.”

What really was the icing on the cake that ultimatley led to YB’s second date being canceled was when he decided to perform, “I Hate YoungBoy”. Which was an alleged diss at not only Lil Durk, but big names in Atlanta like, Lil Baby and Gucci Mane. The city (outside of YB’s fans) weren’t having that.

