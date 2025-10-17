Listen Live
News

Atlanta Mayor's Office Calls Cap On Giving YoungBoy Key To The City

Atlanta Mayor’s Office Calls Cap On Giving NBA YoungBoy Key To The City

NBA YoungBoy fans, put your sheisty's away, Day 2 of the Atlanta show has been canceled. But wait, there's more.

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NBA YoungBoy In Concert
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

NBA YoungBoy fans, put your sheisty’s away, Day 2 of the Atlanta show has been canceled. But wait, there’s more.

The powers that be at State Farm Arena decided to pull the plug on the second night of YB’s Atlanta stop. During the first night of Top’s concert he was given an award on stage, which we learn now that was not a key to the city. The Mayor’s Office of Film Entertainment & Nightlife call cap on the initial reportd about a key given, “While we respect all indviduals and agencies who choose to recognize cultural or community impact, the City of Atlanta and The Mayor’s Office of Film Entertainment & Nightlife were not invovled in this presentation.”

Making it clear this ain’t that..

The AMOFEN also went in detail on who gave out any award to the Louisiana rapper, “This recognition was made by representatives of Fulton County and the State of Georgia. To be even clearer, the City of Atlanta has not provided a Key to the city in a very, very long time and currently does not issue this commendation. We hope everyone enjoyed the concert.”

What really was the icing on the cake that ultimatley led to YB’s second date being canceled was when he decided to perform, “I Hate YoungBoy”. Which was an alleged diss at not only Lil Durk, but big names in Atlanta like, Lil Baby and Gucci Mane. The city (outside of YB’s fans) weren’t having that.

Atlanta Mayor’s Office Calls Cap On Giving NBA YoungBoy Key To The City  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Funding Bill After Government Shuts Down

Obama Hater Mitch McConnell Falls After ICE Protester Run-In

Hip-Hop Wired
Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration

Michigan Love Story: Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Hip-Hop Wired

DJ Akademiks Says He Told Drake Not To Mention Kendrick Lamar on 'ICEMAN'

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA

NBA YoungBoy Brings King Von's Killer On Stage, Performs Lil Durk Alleged Diss

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Trump Burger
News

Houston’s Trump Burger Closes, ICE Says Owner Faces Deportation

Powerball Jackpot Grows To $1.7 Billion After No One Wins Big Prize
Lifestyle

On The Way to Church Texas Man Wins $1.8 Billion Powerball

Police Tape
News

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou

185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Drake Celebrates Light Dreams & Nightmares Tour Finale With Official After-Party At Tryst Nightclub
Lifestyle

Why Scientists Say the Ideal Age to Stop Clubbing Is 69

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

Saint Laurent Homme: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week
Entertainment

Here’s Why Deputies Shut Down Daniel Caesar’s Surprise Show in Houston

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close