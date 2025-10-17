Listen Live
Dr Pepper? Whataburger? Nice Try.

It's Shipley's That Rules Texas

Published on October 17, 2025

Let’s get one thing straight, amigo: we do love our Dr Pepper. That sweet, 23-flavor nectar of the gods has been fueling Texans since before we could legally drive and Whataburger? Please. That orange-and-white beacon of hope is the only fast food joint where a man can get a double meat, double cheese at 2:00 a.m. and still feel like a king.

But you wanna know what really keeps this great state spinning?

Shipley Do-Nuts.
Yeah, I said it.

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

These sugary circles of joy are the unsung heroes of Texas mornings. While the rest of the world fights over cronuts and overpriced artisanal muffins, we’re out here with a hot dozen glazed and a kolache the size of a football.

Every Texas dad knows: nothing buys forgiveness for forgetting an anniversary like a pink box full of Shipley’s. Running late for work? One warm maple bar and suddenly your boss is your best friend and let’s not pretend the jelly-filled magic hasn’t saved a marriage or two. Or three. Walk into any Shipley’s and you’ll smell childhood, heartbreak, triumph and Sunday mornings all rolled into one. That sugary scent? That’s the smell of Texas glory, baby.

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

So yeah, keep your fancy coffee and drive-thru tacos. We’ve got a glazed empire built on lard, love and loyalty.Dr Pepper is the drink. Whataburger is the meal. But Shipley’s?

Shipley’s is the reason.

