Listen Live
News

SMH: NBA YoungBoy Brings King Von's Killer On Stage

NBA YoungBoy Brings King Von’s Killer On Stage, Performs Lil Durk Alleged Diss

During his packed-out show at State Farm Arena, he made a bold statement, bringing Lil Tum on stage with him as he performed, "I Hate YoungBoy."

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

NBA YoungBoy has been getting a lot of attention lately around this tour.

Every city he’s been in has been packed out arenas with a bunch of green bandanas. YB has been making a conscious effort to keep the peace and spread positivity. As soon as the tour hit Atlanta, it was like something turned for the Louisiana rapper. During his packed-out show at State Farm Arena, he made a bold statement, bringing Lil Tum on stage with him as he performed, “I Hate YoungBoy.”

Why does any of that matter, you ask?

Lil Tum is a close friend of Quando Rondo and was reportedly the one who shot King Von the night he died. According to Complex, the charges were eventually dropped as they believe the shooting may have been in self-defense to protect himself and Quando. What makes this move of YB bringing him on stage even more foul was doing it at the Atlanta stop. Which is the same city where King Von was killed. SMH

Adding insult to injury, YoungBoy also performed his Lil Durk diss track, “I Hate YoungBoy,” while Lil Tum was on stage beside him. Fans online believe he did it to taunt Durk and OTF, given their long-standing beef. Shortly after, Day 2 of the Atlanta stop was canceled. 

On the music side, Top hasn’t slowed down while on tour. He recently appeared on Mellow Rackz new single, “What You Is.”

NBA YoungBoy Brings King Von’s Killer On Stage, Performs Lil Durk Alleged Diss  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Nicki Minaj Cancels Album Plans, Barbz Blame Jay-Z

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Caught In The He Say She Say: Juvenile’s Wife Calls Cap On Cheating Rumors

Hip-Hop Wired

MAGA Snowflake Starts Petition For George Strait To Replace Bad Bunny For Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Hip-Hop Wired
Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Trump Burger
News

Houston’s Trump Burger Closes, ICE Says Owner Faces Deportation

Powerball Jackpot Grows To $1.7 Billion After No One Wins Big Prize
Lifestyle

On The Way to Church Texas Man Wins $1.8 Billion Powerball

Police Tape
News

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou

185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Drake Celebrates Light Dreams & Nightmares Tour Finale With Official After-Party At Tryst Nightclub
Lifestyle

Why Scientists Say the Ideal Age to Stop Clubbing Is 69

Saint Laurent Homme: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week
Entertainment

Here’s Why Deputies Shut Down Daniel Caesar’s Surprise Show in Houston

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close