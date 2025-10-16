You deserve!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an action-packed week dominated by Kirk Franklin’s shenanigan-filled dinner with Ray J, Jonathan Majors, NLE Choppa, and more, Blac Chyna sparking Rob Kardashian reconciliation rumors, Nicki Minaj threatening to pull her upcoming album amid eyebrow-raising reports, Angel Reese extending her winning streak at the glamorous Victoria’s Secret show, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Angel Reese returning to the series after making history at this year’s star-studded Victoria’s Secret show.

The WNBA superstar ripped the runway while rocking two all-pink ensembles as she earned her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings.

Ahead of her iconic moment, Reese opened up about her feelings leading up to the big moment, telling PEOPLE: “I’m ready to swap my Angel Reese 1s for heels on Wednesday night!”

She also recalled her reaction to when she first got the news that she would be a Victoria’s Secret Angel, admitting, “I literally could not stop smiling!”

“It’s such a surreal and full-circle moment — just last year I was in the audience manifesting being on that runway, completely inspired and in awe of all the powerful women walking down the runway, and now I get to return as an Angel,” she continued. “This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Megan Thee Stallion delivering heat along with Chlöe Bailey and Kysre Gondrezick giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kelis, Angela Simmons, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117 was originally published on bossip.com