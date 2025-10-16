Former KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley on Life Support

Source: Ace Frehley performs in concert at Haute Spot Event Venue on July 13, 2023 in Cedar Park, Texas. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist for KISS, is reportedly on life support with a brain bleed, according to TMZ. His condition is apparently not improving.

Reportedly, the 74-year-old Frehley has been on a ventilator for a while, which unfortunately has not led to any improvement in his condition. According to TMZ, his family is possibly considering taking the rock legend off of life support as soon as Thursday night.

Frehley has been suffering from a brain bleed as a result of a fall at his studio on Sept. 25, which at the time was described as “minor.” The fall forced the cancelation of his upcoming tour dates. His social media team released this statement the day of his fall:

“Dear Rock Soldiers, [Frehley] had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital,” his team said in a statement. “He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time.”

A week later, his team stated the guitarist was suffering from complications as a result of the fall, so he made the decision to cancel the rest of his tour dates.

Frehley was a founding member of KISS, performing with the band from 1973 to 1982, before leaving due to creative differences and substance abuse issues. After a successful solo career, rejoined his former bandmates in 1996 for their reunion tour, later leaving again in 2002.

