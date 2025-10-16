Listen Live
News

Former KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley on Life Support

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ace Frehley In Concert
Source: Ace Frehley performs in concert at Haute Spot Event Venue on July 13, 2023 in Cedar Park, Texas. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist for KISS, is reportedly on life support with a brain bleed, according to TMZ. His condition is apparently not improving.

Reportedly, the 74-year-old Frehley has been on a ventilator for a while, which unfortunately has not led to any improvement in his condition. According to TMZ, his family is possibly considering taking the rock legend off of life support as soon as Thursday night.

RELATED: KISS at the Houston Rodeo: A Wild Ride

RELATED: ROCK MOMENT – KISS ‘Detroit Rock City’

Frehley has been suffering from a brain bleed as a result of a fall at his studio on Sept. 25, which at the time was described as “minor.” The fall forced the cancelation of his upcoming tour dates. His social media team released this statement the day of his fall:

“Dear Rock Soldiers, [Frehley] had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital,” his team said in a statement. “He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPC36UYjcZv/

A week later, his team stated the guitarist was suffering from complications as a result of the fall, so he made the decision to cancel the rest of his tour dates.

Frehley was a founding member of KISS, performing with the band from 1973 to 1982, before leaving due to creative differences and substance abuse issues. After a successful solo career, rejoined his former bandmates in 1996 for their reunion tour, later leaving again in 2002.

The post Former KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley on Life Support appeared first on The Eagle 106.9/107.5.

Former KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley on Life Support  was originally published on houstonseagle.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Nicki Minaj Cancels Album Plans, Barbz Blame Jay-Z

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Caught In The He Say She Say: Juvenile’s Wife Calls Cap On Cheating Rumors

Hip-Hop Wired

MAGA Snowflake Starts Petition For George Strait To Replace Bad Bunny For Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Hip-Hop Wired
Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Trump Burger
News

Houston’s Trump Burger Closes, ICE Says Owner Faces Deportation

Powerball Jackpot Grows To $1.7 Billion After No One Wins Big Prize
Lifestyle

On The Way to Church Texas Man Wins $1.8 Billion Powerball

Police Tape
News

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou

185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Drake Celebrates Light Dreams & Nightmares Tour Finale With Official After-Party At Tryst Nightclub
Lifestyle

Why Scientists Say the Ideal Age to Stop Clubbing Is 69

Saint Laurent Homme: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week
Entertainment

Here’s Why Deputies Shut Down Daniel Caesar’s Surprise Show in Houston

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close