Yung Miami Claims Tyla ‘Ran Off’ With Her Song, Accuses The Singer Of Stealing Her Chanel-Inspired Single

Published on October 16, 2025

The girls are fighting! Again!

Tyla and Yung Miami
Source: Joseph Okpako / Prince Williams

The music industry has been full of beefs between women rappers as of late, including Cardi B vs Nicki Minaj, JT vs Cardi B and her sister Hennesy, and Cardi B vs BIA. Now, the other half of the City Girls is getting into a spat of her own, calling out Tyla for supposedly stealing her song.

Yung Miami has been teasing a track that features her chanting, “take me to Chanel” for a while now. The currently-untitled track has not yet been released, and as fans wait for it to drop, a song from Tyla with a similar theme has surfaced. While the songs sound completely different, they do focus on the luxury brand, with the “Water” singer crooning a repetitive, “put me in Chanel.”

The rapper didn’t take too kindly to the similarities in their songs, first dropping subtweets about Tyla following the release of her new snippet.

“This girl really ran off with my song and ion know how to feel about it,” she began on X. “Mind you I played this song for this girl.”

Miami continued, “Like…. B***h I’m confused!”

She concluded her subtweets by writing, “Take me to Chanel > put me in Chanel” before retweeting a fan that name-dropped Tyla, confirming that’s who she was talking about.

While some fans have complained that Miami took too long to release her song to be upset, others have pointed out that the songs really don’t sound very similar. While the hooks on both songs are about Chanel, artists singing about luxury brands is nothing new, so it’s an interesting thing to focus on.

Regardless of what fans think, the City Girls rapper insists Tyla “ran off” with her song, adding that she played her track for the singer, making her concerns that much more valid.

Tyla has yet to respond to Miami’s copying claims.

