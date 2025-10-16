Listen Live
Vic Mensa Accuses Trump Of Causing Division In Chicago

Vic Mensa Accuses Trump Of Causing Division In Chicago In New Op-Ed

Via a guest essay for The New York Times, Vic Mensa refers to President Trump's military deployment in Chicago as divisive.

Published on October 16, 2025

Los Angeles Screening Of Documentary Film "Songs From The Hole"

Vic Mensa has long used his platform to speak out against certain injustices, doing so once more via a new editorial piece. In a guest essay for the New York Times, Vic Mensa accuses President Donald Trump of causing division in Chicago via the deployment of National Guard troops and the aggressive actions of ICE agents.

Vic Mensa opened the guest essay referencing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who sent a busload of Venezuelan immigrants to Chicago and other so-called sanctuary cities as an affront to the past administration’s immigration policies.

From the op-ed:

The apparent chaos of these arrivals, hyped by the right-wing media, helped re-elect Donald Trump. And it led directly to what happened this past week, when the federal government began treating my city like enemy territory. Rappelling out of helicopters like in a scene from “Black Hawk Down,” federal agents raided an apartment building in the predominantly Black community of South Shore, knocking down doors, separating children from their zip-tied parents and detaining people barely clothed.

In recent weeks, Mensa, 32, has taken to social media to offer his sharp opinions on current social and political matters, but the guest essay appears to be his most pointed yet. Chicago is currently dealing with the implementation of military operations under Trump’s guidance, claiming that the city and state’s crime issues are out of control.

The entire piece can be found here.

