Nicki Minaj Cancels Album Plans, Barbz Blame Jay-Z

Published on October 16, 2025

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

As Nicki Minaj has said in the past, “Is this the thanks I get for putting you b*tches on?!”

The queen isn’t feeling the love and may be pulling back from dropping music anytime soon. She went to social media that seemed to be an indirect message to Jay-Z, “They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ. I called the Barbz on the secret BARB phone & it was resounding NOOOOOOOO. Just like the casinoooooooooo”. For context, Hov recently lost a bid to have a casino in NYC.

As for the secret Barb phone…who has the number? We got questions.

The crashout continued as Nicki Lewinsky was far from finished. Reading between the lines, something must have come out on the secret Barbz meeting that made her decide to hold off from dropping her upcoming album, “Ok, I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now. Bye, Barbs. Love you for life.”

The beef between Nicki & Jay isn’t new, as the Queens MC expressed that she didn’t like the decision to make Kendrick Lamar the Super Bowl halftime performer over her mentor, Lil Wayne. Even back in 2021, the leader of the Barbs alleged she wasn’t paid properly when Hov sold Tidal.

Nicki Minaj Cancels Album Plans, Barbz Blame Jay-Z  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

