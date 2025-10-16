Kim reveals why she finally walked away from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is offering an unfiltered look into her personal growth and romantic life since ending her marriage to Kanye West. During an October 15 appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the 44-year-old SKIMS founder opened up about the “toxic” elements of her past relationship with the rapper and how she’s learned to prioritize her peace.

“I do have a problem of only remembering the good,” Kardashian admitted. “I’m a really forgiving person, but I really haven’t dated like that—to have those kinds of toxic relationships—since I’ve been divorced.” She explained that maturity has changed her outlook on love. “When you get older, you just don’t tolerate that s—. You don’t have time.”

Source: Beats / Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian

Kardashian’s marriage to West was finalized in November 2022, after she filed for divorce the previous year. The two share four children: North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. Looking back, Kardashian revealed that the decision to leave wasn’t easy but became necessary for her mental well-being and for the sake of her family. “Once my mental health starts to get affected and I can’t parent the way that I need to… I had to save myself in order to be a better mom for everyone,” she said.

The reality star also recalled moments of unpredictability in her marriage, including financial instability during West’s bipolar episodes. “I would come home, and we had five Lamborghinis, and they’d all be gone,” she shared.

Source: ABC / abc

Despite the turbulence, Kardashian insists she doesn’t view the relationship as a failure. “An over-a-decade relationship with four beautiful children is not a failure,” she said. Today, she’s focused on her kids, her businesses, and rediscovering happiness—though her daughter North playfully reminds her, “Mom, you’ve got to get remarried!”