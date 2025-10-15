Listen Live
Music

Keyshia Cole at 43: Celebrating Her Legacy in R&B

Keyshia Cole at 43: Celebrating Her Legacy in R&B

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2015 BET Awards - Press Room
Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Born on October 15, 1981, in Oakland, California, Keyshia Cole emerged as one of the most authentic voices in R&B during the mid-2000s. Her debut album, The Way It Is (2005), introduced the world to her raw emotion and powerful vocals. The album debuted at number six on the Billboard 200, selling 89,000 copies in its first week, and was eventually certified platinum by the RIAA. It produced hits like “I Changed My Mind” and the breakout single “Love,” which showcased her ability to blend vulnerability with strength.

Usher at 47: A Career Built on Hits, Innovation & R&B Legacy

Cole’s follow-up, Just Like You (2007), debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 281,419 copies and was certified platinum. The album featured the hit single “Let It Go,” which reached number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of her most commercially successful tracks. Her third album, A Different Me (2008), debuted at number two with first-week sales of 322,000 copies, marking her highest first-week sales. The album was certified platinum and included singles like “Playa Cardz Right” and “You Complete Me.”

Over the years, Cole has continued to release music that resonates with her audience. Her sixth studio album, Point of No Return (2014), debuted at number one on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. In 2017, she released 11:11 Reset, which spawned the singles “You” and “Incapable,” both of which reached the top 20 on the US Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart. As of 2025, Keyshia Cole has sold over 15 million albums worldwide and has been recognized as one of the most influential R&B artists of the 2000s. Her music continues to inspire and connect with fans around the globe.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Hip-Hop Wired
The Millennium Tour - Atlanta, GA

Mario Snaps On Camera Man, "Get The F*ck Off The Stage"

Hip-Hop Wired
Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala - Gold Stairs

Megan Thee Stallion Named 'Mental Health Champion of The Year' By The Trevor Project

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2025 - Show

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Shoots Up After Drake Takes An L With Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Police Tape
News

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

Recording Studio
18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Logos
Crime

Houston Group Behind $300,000 Target Theft Spree Arrested

President Trump Says Coca-Cola Plans To Switch To Cane Sugar In U.S. Formula
14 Items
Food & Drink

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston

Saint Laurent Homme: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week
Entertainment

Here’s Why Deputies Shut Down Daniel Caesar’s Surprise Show in Houston

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close