H-Town Latest News: Charges Filed Against Owners Of Mortuary

Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty

Charges Filed Against Owners Of Mortuary

Criminal charges have been filed against the owners of a Houston funeral home after decomposing remains were found in the facility. Gayle Bell and Michael Richardson own the Robinson Family Mortuary. They’re both charged with abuse of a corpse following a months-long investigation by state officials. The Mortuary was shut down this past April after several bodies were found inside in “disturbing conditions.” The Texas Funeral Service Commission executed the shut-down. Bell and Richardson are expected to appear before a Harris County judge before the end of the month.

New Murder Reward

The family of a Houston teenager, who was murdered three-decades ago, is pleading with the public for help solving the cold case. Fourteen-year old Erica Garcia was found dead at the old Alief General Hospital site. Crime Stoppers of Houston, on Monday, announced a five-thousand dollar reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Houston Man’s Cousin Among 20 Israeli Hostages Set Free

A Houston man’s relative is among the twenty Israeli hostages who was freed yesterday. Dr. Allan Kellerman told KPRC TV he was relieved to hear the news that his cousin Eitan Mor was set free. Kellerman also said he never gave up hope even when things looked uncertain. Two funeral directors of a Houston funeral home are facing charges after investigators say multiple human remains were found decomposing inside of the facility.

Source: General / Jazzy Sunday

Emancipation Park Undergoing $18.5 Million Expansion

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

A historic Houston park is undergoing an 18-point-five-million-dollar expansion. A groundbreaking ceremony was held yesterday for the expansion project at Emancipation Park. It includes adding a permanent outdoor performance stage of more than five-thousand square feet along with renovations to the cultural center. The park has served as the epicenter for the city’s Juneteenth celebrations.

Sonic Donates $10K To Houston-Area Schools

Sonic is giving back to the community. The popular drive-thru restaurant has donated ten-thousand-dollars to support classroom projects in Houston-area schools. The funds were distributed through Donors Chose, an online platform that allows public school teachers to post public classroom requests.

Source: Alex Slitz / Getty

NBA Preseason Roundup

The Mavericks and Rockets are continuing preseason play this week. Dallas defeated the Utah Jazz 114-101 in Salt Lake City. Anthony Davis scored a team-high 25 points as the Mavs improved to 2-and-1 in exhibition play. They close out the preseason against the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow night in Las Vegas. In other action, Houston faces the New Orleans Pelicans tonight in Birmingham, Alabama. The Rockets are 2-and-0.

Texans Visit Seahawks In Week Seven

The Texans are gearing up for a primetime matchup. Houston will visit the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football at Lumen Field. The team has won back-to-back games and sits third in the AFC South at 2-and-3. The Texans have lost four of their five all-time head-to-head meetings against the Seahawks.

H-Town Latest News: Charges Filed Against Owners Of Mortuary was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com