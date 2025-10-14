Listen Live
Entertainment

Nicki’s $19M mansion might vanish if she don’t drop that 500K!

The rap queen's Hidden Hills mansion could be on the auction block over an unpaid $500K judgment.

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nicki Minaj’s luxurious Los Angeles mansion could soon be on the auction block after the rapper and her husband, Kenneth Petty, allegedly refused to pay a half-million-dollar court judgment.

According to Us Weekly, former security guard Thomas Weidenmuller—who won a $503,000 settlement in a 2019 assault lawsuit against Petty—has now asked the court to force the sale of Minaj’s Hidden Hills home to recover the debt. The motion was filed on October 6, after months of unsuccessful collection attempts.

Nicki Minaj Queen artwork
Source: Cash Money / Cash Money

Weidenmuller claims Minaj, 42, purchased the 11-bedroom, 16-bathroom estate in December 2022 for $19.5 million. The 11,820-square-foot property reportedly carries a $13.26 million mortgage lien and a $722,000 homestead exemption, leaving nearly $6 million in equity available to satisfy the judgment.

In court documents, Weidenmuller stated, “The property’s current fair market value is appraised at $20 million, yielding more than sufficient equity to satisfy the judgment, plus interest and enforcement costs.” His attorney emphasized that the law does not require him to exhaust other methods before requesting the sale of a debtor’s residence.

The filing further criticized Minaj’s refusal to pay, despite her estimated $150–190 million net worth and reputation as one of the highest-paid female rap artists in the world. “It is regrettable that such an extraordinary measure is required,” Weidenmuller’s lawyer wrote, “but this situation exists only because of her intransigence in not making payment.”

Unless Minaj reaches a settlement, the court could approve the sale—putting one of Hollywood’s most high-profile celebrity homes at risk over a debt that amounts to a fraction of her reported fortune.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Hip-Hop Wired
The Millennium Tour - Atlanta, GA

Mario Snaps On Camera Man, "Get The F*ck Off The Stage"

Hip-Hop Wired
Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala - Gold Stairs

Megan Thee Stallion Named 'Mental Health Champion of The Year' By The Trevor Project

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2025 - Show

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Shoots Up After Drake Takes An L With Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
President Trump Says Coca-Cola Plans To Switch To Cane Sugar In U.S. Formula
14 Items
Food & Drink

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston

185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

Title Close-up of a Rusty Padlock and Metal Bars on a Jail Cell Door.
Crime

Derrick Groves, Last Escaped New Orleans Inmate, Captured in Atlanta

Recording Studio
18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Crime

d4vd’s Manager Breaks Silence Over Celeste Rivas’ Death

Logos
Crime

Houston Group Behind $300,000 Target Theft Spree Arrested

Saint Laurent Homme: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week
Entertainment

Here’s Why Deputies Shut Down Daniel Caesar’s Surprise Show in Houston

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close