Nicki’s $19M mansion might vanish if she don’t drop that 500K!

Nicki Minaj’s luxurious Los Angeles mansion could soon be on the auction block after the rapper and her husband, Kenneth Petty, allegedly refused to pay a half-million-dollar court judgment.

According to Us Weekly, former security guard Thomas Weidenmuller—who won a $503,000 settlement in a 2019 assault lawsuit against Petty—has now asked the court to force the sale of Minaj’s Hidden Hills home to recover the debt. The motion was filed on October 6, after months of unsuccessful collection attempts.

Source: Cash Money / Cash Money

Weidenmuller claims Minaj, 42, purchased the 11-bedroom, 16-bathroom estate in December 2022 for $19.5 million. The 11,820-square-foot property reportedly carries a $13.26 million mortgage lien and a $722,000 homestead exemption, leaving nearly $6 million in equity available to satisfy the judgment.

In court documents, Weidenmuller stated, “The property’s current fair market value is appraised at $20 million, yielding more than sufficient equity to satisfy the judgment, plus interest and enforcement costs.” His attorney emphasized that the law does not require him to exhaust other methods before requesting the sale of a debtor’s residence.

The filing further criticized Minaj’s refusal to pay, despite her estimated $150–190 million net worth and reputation as one of the highest-paid female rap artists in the world. “It is regrettable that such an extraordinary measure is required,” Weidenmuller’s lawyer wrote, “but this situation exists only because of her intransigence in not making payment.”

Unless Minaj reaches a settlement, the court could approve the sale—putting one of Hollywood’s most high-profile celebrity homes at risk over a debt that amounts to a fraction of her reported fortune.