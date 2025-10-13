Listen Live
Daniel Caesar Pop-Up Show Shut Down

Daniel Caesar’s pop-up show in Houston drew 1,500 people before law enforcement shut it down

Published on October 13, 2025

Grammy-winning R&B singer Daniel Caesar surprised fans with an impromptu acoustic performance at Bear Creek Pioneers Park in Houston, drawing a crowd of over 1,000 people. Law enforcement shut down the event due to lack of proper permitting. Caesar announced the performance just hours before on social media, prompting fans to gather at the park. Despite the shutdown, no arrests were made, and it took three hours to clear the park. The incident has not been addressed by Caesar on social media.

