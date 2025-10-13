Daniel Caesar Pop-Up Show Shut Down

Source: Michael Blackshire / Getty

Grammy-winning R&B singer Daniel Caesar surprised fans with an impromptu acoustic performance at Bear Creek Pioneers Park in Houston, drawing a crowd of over 1,000 people. Law enforcement shut down the event due to lack of proper permitting. Caesar announced the performance just hours before on social media, prompting fans to gather at the park. Despite the shutdown, no arrests were made, and it took three hours to clear the park. The incident has not been addressed by Caesar on social media.

Daniel Caesar's pop-up concert in Houston over the weekend drew 1,500 people before law enforcement shut it down for not having proper permitting.https://t.co/p50i1iEq9z — Houston Public Media (@HoustonPubMedia) October 13, 2025

