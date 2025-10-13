Listen Live
Entertainment

Drake & Sophie Brussaux Celebrate Adonis' 8th Birthday

Keep The Family Close: Drake & Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Wear Coordinating Outfits For Adonis’ 8th Birthday Bash

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Drake and the mother of his child, Sophie Brussaux, are celebrating their son’s latest milestone together.

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors
Source: Mark Blinch / Getty

The Toronto rapper and the painter were spotted together for the first time in a while when they threw a party for their son Adonis’ eighth birthday. The pair’s only child turned eight on Saturday, October 11, which his parents helped celebrate by throwing him a cowboy-themed party.

The decorations for the big shindig included wanted posters featuring Adonis’ likeness and a spotted cow cake, per videos seen on social media. Both Drake and Brussaux took the stage with Adonis to cut his birthday cake in front of the crowd in attendance, making for a sweet family moment. All three even dressed in coordinating outfits, wearing monochromatic ensembles mixing denim and other blue tones.

Related Stories

Drake is known for his love of the month of October, gearing up to celebrate his own birthday on the 24th. His record label, fashion brand, and other ventures are all titled OVO or October’s Very Own, channeling his affinity for the month–so it’s safe to say his adoration for October only grew when his son was born in the same month. But, while Drake is a Scorpio, Adonis is a Libra.

On his Instagram Story, the rapper posted a photo of Adonis in a pose that makes it clear just how much he’s learned from his father. The now-eight-year-old can be seen crouching down and throwing up his hand in a 6, the same motion Drake does to pay homage to Toronto, or, The Six.

Last year, Drake celebrated Adonis’ birthday with an adorable video of them playing basketball together. “Big Adi day happy birthday kid 7 years old,” he wrote alongside the clip.

The star also shared a letter from his son last year, in which Adonis thanked him for providing him with “such a good life” and “a good family.”

Happy Birthday, Adonis!

The post Keep The Family Close: Drake & Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Wear Coordinating Outfits For Adonis’ 8th Birthday Bash appeared first on Bossip.

Keep The Family Close: Drake & Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Wear Coordinating Outfits For Adonis’ 8th Birthday Bash  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

The Millennium Tour - Atlanta, GA

Mario Snaps On Camera Man, "Get The F*ck Off The Stage"

Hip-Hop Wired
Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala - Gold Stairs

Megan Thee Stallion Named 'Mental Health Champion of The Year' By The Trevor Project

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2025 - Show

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Shoots Up After Drake Takes An L With Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired

Donald Trump Got His COVID-19 Booster & Flu Shot, MAGA Anti-Vaxxers Are BIG MAD

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
President Trump Says Coca-Cola Plans To Switch To Cane Sugar In U.S. Formula
14 Items
Food & Drink

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston

185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

Title Close-up of a Rusty Padlock and Metal Bars on a Jail Cell Door.
Crime

Derrick Groves, Last Escaped New Orleans Inmate, Captured in Atlanta

Recording Studio
18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Crime

d4vd’s Manager Breaks Silence Over Celeste Rivas’ Death

Logos
Crime

Houston Group Behind $300,000 Target Theft Spree Arrested

Saint Laurent Homme: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week
Entertainment

Here’s Why Deputies Shut Down Daniel Caesar’s Surprise Show in Houston

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close