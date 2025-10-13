Listen Live
Trevor Project Names Megan Thee Stallion Mental Health Champ

Hot Girl Healing: Megan Thee Stallion Named Mental Health Champ By The Trevor Project

Published on October 13, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Hot girl healing! Megan Thee Stallion just added another major accolade to her growing list of achievements. The Grammy award-winning rapper has been named Mental Health Champion of the Year by The Trevor Project, honoring her ongoing advocacy for mental health awareness, especially within BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities. Read more about the news inside.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the annual award recognizes public figures who use their platforms to challenge stigma and uplift conversations around mental well-being for LGBTQ+ youth. Megan joins a powerful list of past honorees, including Dua Lipa, Dylan Mulvaney, Janelle Monáe, and Lil Nas X.

Through her Pete & Thomas Foundation, named after her late parents, Megan continues to invest in initiatives focused on education, housing, health and wellness for underserved communities. In 2022, she launched BadBitchesHaveBadDaysToo.com, a free online hub offering access to therapy directories, crisis hotlines, and mental health organizations, including The Trevor Project.

Megan’s advocacy doesn’t stop there. She’s teamed up with the California Department of Public Health on its “Never a Bother” suicide prevention campaign and joined the Ad Council’s “Seize the Awkward” initiative to encourage open dialogue about mental health. She has also headlined Los Angeles Pride and spoken out against homophobia in the music industry.

In her statement, Megan said her goal is to break stigmas and create safe spaces for honest conversations.

“My goal has always been to use my platform to help break stigmas around mental health and provide resources for those seeking safe spaces to have honest and heartfelt conversations,” she said. “Mental health impacts all of us, so it’s important to lead with love and empathy. I’m grateful for organizations like the Trevor Project that are committed to spreading awareness and supporting our LGBTQ+ youth in powerful ways.”

The Trevor Project’s CEO, Jaymes Black, praised her as “an extraordinary role model,” particularly for Black LGBTQ+ youth.

He goes on to share about why she was selected as a mental health champion.

“Her raw honesty, bold advocacy and deep love for her community make her an extraordinary role model,” Black adds. “Megan’s activism doesn’t just stop at words; she builds real, tangible resources for vulnerable communities that are too often overlooked or left behind. As a queer Black person, I wish I had someone like Megan to look up to when I was growing up.”

Megan is the fifth honoree to receive this award. Congrats, hottie-queen!

