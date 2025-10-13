More Than 30 Missing Kids Found in Texas Human Trafficking Sweep

Source: MARK FELIX / Getty

A joint law enforcement operation across Texas has led to the recovery of more than 30 missing children and the dismantling of several human trafficking networks, authorities confirmed. The effort—known as Operation Lightning Bug—was led by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) in partnership with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) and Texas Health and Human Services. Conducted between July 28 and August 15, the mission focused on finding minors believed to be at high risk of exploitation by traffickers and other predators.

The operation brought together federal and local investigators from multiple divisions, including the USMS Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and several SAPD units specializing in missing persons, street crimes, and special victims. Using data from state and national crime databases, officers reviewed every missing juvenile case connected to the San Antonio area. Their goal was to locate those children most vulnerable to trafficking or ongoing abuse.

According to a USMS statement released on September 10, the multi-agency sweep resulted in the recovery of over 30 missing juveniles and the rescue of six confirmed trafficking survivors. Officers also executed nine felony warrants and arrested three individuals accused of harboring runaways. The coordinated action not only reunited children with their families but also disrupted active criminal operations that prey on minors across the state.

Authorities reported that more than 120 additional juveniles were contacted during the initiative and persuaded to return home, leading to the closure of numerous missing-person cases in law enforcement databases. These encounters provided valuable intelligence on trafficking activity and prompted five new investigations into suspected human trafficking operations.

Experts say the results of Operation Lightning Bug demonstrate the persistent and complex nature of child exploitation in the U.S. Kirsta Leeburg Melton, who leads the Institute to Combat Trafficking, told Fox News that while most missing children are found quickly, others are drawn into trafficking situations that can be difficult to escape. She emphasized the importance of ongoing collaboration between advocacy groups and law enforcement to intervene early and protect vulnerable youth.

The International Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports that more than 330,000 minors were reported missing nationwide in 2024. With those staggering figures in mind, Operation Lightning Bug stands as a reminder of both the scale of the crisis and the vital role multiagency partnerships play in combating it. Officials urge the public to stay alert, report suspicious activity, and support efforts to ensure that every missing child is brought home safely.

More Than 30 Missing Kids Found in Texas Human Trafficking Sweep was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com