Listen Live
News

Meek Mill Asks How He Can Get Promo Like D4vd For His Next Album

Um, Ok: Meek Mill Asks How He Can Get Promo Like D4vd For His Next Album

Meek says the darnest things..

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Meek says the darnest things..

Right when we thought we’d gotten the craziest sound bites from the Philly rapper, he tops himself. Meek Mill recently reposted a TMZ update on D4vd transferring his Texas homes to his mother’s name. Despite all the mess and controversy revolving around the singer, D4vd’s name, Meek Milly decided to repost the TMZ report and say, “I need his promo for my album rollout…who do I call?”

Is anyone going to tell him or?

For context, the Dreams and Nightmares’ post certainly was bad timing as police found a 15-year-old girl’s body inside the trunk of D4vd’s Tesla. Although he has not been officially named as a suspect yet, associating anything with D4vd at this time may come across as insensitive.

Meek has been teasing new music online. He was recently posted up with Gillie Da King, 2Raree, & Freeway previewing some heat he plans on releasing soon. Two years ago, Meek & Rick Ross dropped a collab project, “Too Good To Be True“, which had mixed reviews. His last solo project was almost 5 years ago with “Expensive Pain“. Which had songs like “We Slide”, “On My Soul, & a salute to his vintage flows “Flamerz Flow”.

Besides the music, Meek has also kept his promise on his efforts for probation reform. According to NBC News, the North Philly rapper’s REFORM Alliance has raised $20 million for probation reform. He also helped push through 22 laws across 12 states.

Um, Ok: Meek Mill Asks How He Can Get Promo Like D4vd For His Next Album  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CABINET

George Stephanopoulos Abruptly Ends JD Vance Interview

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-TRUMP

President Donald Trump Doesn't Think He's Going To Heaven

Hip-Hop Wired
Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

Um, Ok: Meek Mill Asks How He Can Get Promo Like D4vd For His Next Album

Hip-Hop Wired

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 3 of NYCC

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

Title Close-up of a Rusty Padlock and Metal Bars on a Jail Cell Door.
Crime

Derrick Groves, Last Escaped New Orleans Inmate, Captured in Atlanta

Recording Studio
18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Crime

d4vd’s Manager Breaks Silence Over Celeste Rivas’ Death

Logos
Crime

Houston Group Behind $300,000 Target Theft Spree Arrested

Home
Contests

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close