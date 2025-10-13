Listen Live
George Stephanopoulos Abruptly Ends JD Vance Interview

Vice President JD Vance’s interview was cut short by anchor George Stephanopoulos over his evasiveness.

Published on October 13, 2025

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

A Sunday morning interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos ended abruptly for Vice President JD Vance, as he feigned outrage over being asked about Trump border czar Tom Homan reportedly accepting a bribe. Vance appeared on This Week this past Sunday (Oct. 12), and after answering questions about the ceasefire in Gaza, Stephanopoulos pivoted to ask about Homan accepting $50,000 in cash from undercover agents.

“The White House border czar, Tom Homan, was recorded on an FBI surveillance tape in September 2024 accepting $50,000 in cash. Did he keep that money or give it back?” Stephanopoulos asked

Vance retorted, “George, you’ve covered this story ad nauseam. Tom Homan did not take a bribe. It’s a ridiculous smear. And the reason you guys are going after Tom Homan so aggressively is because he’s doing the job of enforcing the law.”

After deflecting blame to Democrats for the current government shutdown (while Republicans control the House and Senate and the presidency), Vance said, “I think that it would be a much more interesting story about why is it that Tom Homan, who is simply enforcing America’s immigration laws, is constantly harassed and threatened to the point of death threats.” The two then entered a brief period of crosstalk.

“I’m asking you, did he accept the $50,000 that was caught on the surveillance tape? Did he accept that $50,000 or not?” Stephanopoulos asked. Vance stated that he didn’t understand the question, prompting the This Week host to ask, “He was recorded on an audiotape in September of 2024, an FBI surveillance tape, accepting $50,000 in cash. Did he keep that money?”

Vance then replied, “I think the American people would benefit much more from that [the government shutdown]than from you going down some weird left-wing rabbit hole where the facts clearly show that Tom Homan didn’t engage in any criminal wrongdoing.”

“It’s not a weird left-wing rabbit hole,” Stephanopoulos fired back. “I didn’t insinuate anything. I asked you whether Tom Homan accepted $50,000, as was heard on an audio tape recorded by the FBI in September 2024, and you did not answer the question.” He then ended the interview as Vance was in mid-sentence, saying: “Thank you for your time this morning.” Vance obviously wasn’t pleased, and called out Stephanopoulos in a post on X, formerly Twitter, saying that the anchor was pushing a “fake scandal.”



George Stephanopoulos Abruptly Ends JD Vance Interview  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

