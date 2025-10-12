Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 3 of NYCC
On Saturday, all the cosplayers come out to play at New York Comic Con.
Thursday and Friday at New York Comic Con featured some dope cosplay, but it’s no secret that the cosplayers wait for Saturday to get in their cosplay bags and showcase their skills at recreating their favorite comic book and pop culture icons.
On this particular day, the dead took over the NYCC floor with numerous zombie takes on Marvel characters. It’s a safe bet that those cosplayers’ ideas were inspired by the recently released Disney+ animated series, Marvel Zombies.
We bumped into a zombie version of popular X-Men members Wolverine, Gambit, and Rogue, as well as zombie Doctor Strange from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and zombie Scarlet Witch.
There was no shortage of other showstopping cosplay. We also saw Ms. Terrific and a gender-bent Mr. Terrific, played by Edi Gathegi, as well as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern from James Gunn’s fantastic Superman movie.
We also spied brilliant cosplays of Isaac Clarke, the protagonist from EA’s popular Dead Space video game franchise, Cereza from the Bayonetta franchise, and many more.
You can peep more photos from Day 3 of New York Comic Con below.
Bad Bunny (@Ruben989)
Batman (@calebweeks)
Geralt of Rivia / The Witcher (@alexcosplay)
Zombie Gambit (@zombonezie)
Ciri / The Witcher (@ppandorasboxx__)
The Winter Soldier (@lizmarchese)
Guy Gardner, aka Green Lantern (@hawkeye.cosplay)
Matt Murdoch (@the_lawless_gentleman)
Peacemaker (@eman7673)
Vanitas / Kingdom Hearts (@xetchillim_xii)
Yelena Belova (@baileysrebellion)
Bayonetta (@nyeelah.jinsuii)
Emma Frost / Marvel Rivals (@kairos_fk)
Ms Terrific (@fromthewestisdewithlaw)
Namor (@namorbuthalfasian)
Ironheart (@nellzllen)
Bullesye (@irisharrow75)
Robin (@rb_cosp)
Raiden / Mortal Kombat (@fusecosplay)
Starfire (@hanniyahxhanniyah)
Magik / X-Men (@clockychan)
Vega / Street Fighter II (@lattimuscosplay)
Hobgoblin
Cyborg Superman (@marc.kandel)
Cyclops (@rockyf150)
Zombie Scarlet Witch
Kitty Pryde (@casualcoser)
Isaac Clarke / Dead Space (@tylers_batty)
Nightingale /Skyrim (@followerofourlordcthulu)
Zombie Doctor Strange (@chwcosplay)
Gambit (@15deadstar)
Zombie Rogue (@gen_the_geek) and Gambit (@zombonezie)
Pennywise (@walking.goddess.fx)
Baraka / Mortal Kombat (@jostermp)
Spawn
Emma Frost / Marvel Rivals (@marsyorke)
Sentry (@ultimatum_cosplay)
Catwoman (@dani_raine_)
Orin the Red / Baldur’s Gate 3 (@miss_sam_mae)
Jason Voorhies (@biggest_o)
Transformer
The Red Ranger (@vadenthurgood)
Zombie John Hammond (@thezombieleader)
Allen The Alien / Invincible (@heroes_4_hire_costumes)
The White Ranger (adammachart)
Cammy / Street Fighter (notaprodigy)
Princess Kitana / Mortal Kombat (@princessangelinacosplay)
Venom (@joe_h00dd_)
Mary Jane (@notagainmaria)
Homelander / The Boys (jaycosplays)
Dumb & Dumber (@itsabout_timevijia)
Zombie Wolverine (outlawarkhamknight)
Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 3 of NYCC was originally published on hiphopwired.com