Geek Out! : The Best Cosplay From Day 2 of NYCC 2025

Bernard Smalls/ @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz / New York Comic Con

Day 2 at blerd and nerd heaven came and went, and there were plenty of cosplayers out and about.

Like day 1, the cosplay was on full display on day 2 of New York Comic Con. There was no shortage of iconic characters from your favorite television shows, comic books, movies, and video games walking around and wowing attendees at the Jacob K. Javits Center.

Cosplay Was On Full Display For Day 2 of NYCC

We bumped into a slick Sister Sage from The Boys, an out-of-this-world cosplay of legendary Marvel villain Dr. Doom, Arkham Knight of Batman fame, Superman, Supergirl, the terrifying nurse from the Silent Hill video game franchise, and so much more.

But we know what you’re here for, COSPLAY.

You can see more photos below.

